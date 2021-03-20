Where did PM Cares funds go?’ Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack

Sharpening her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of turning mafia operations into an industry, chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that money collected from people for the PM Cares fund during the Covid-19 pandemic was being used in the Bengal elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee also sounded a warning to her supporters about electronic voting machines (EVMs). “Be very careful. Form groups of 25 people to keep an eye on the EVMs till the poll results are declared. Turn off the machines twice after the trial run on the day of polling. If you are careless, the votes cast may go to the BJP,” she said at the port town of Haldia in East Midnapore district which is the home ground of her protégé-turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari at the Nandigram seat. “I also appeal to Left-minded people to vote for us,” Banerjee added.

Modi and Banerjee addressed voters at back-to-back rallies in West Midnapore district on Saturday afternoon. Elections in Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

Countering Modi’s allegation that extortion and illegal commission, which are often referred to as ‘cut money’ in Bengal, have become the norm during the TMC regime, Banerjee said, “If a poor man takes ₹500 from someone you say it is cut money. What about the crores of rupees that you have stolen? Where did the money in the PM Cares fund go? Why is there a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines?”

“The money raised from people is being used now in the elections. Outsiders are coming to Bengal. They are spending taxpayers’ money. BJP is a party of extortionists,” she added.

“They will offer you (voters) money but do not vote for the BJP. This goes against ethics,” said Banerjee who addressed two rallies on Saturday.

At his rally in the Kharagpur industrial township, Modi targeted Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, saying when the nation is moving towards a single-window project clearance system to boost industrialization, the state has introduced a similar system run by the mafia.

In her counter attack, Banerjee came down on the Centre’s disinvestment policy, saying assets of the nation were being sold.

“Why are you selling insurance companies, banks and railways? The BJP must answer. Modi has destroyed India’s economy. Some day they will sell the Haldia port as well. Things are running normally in Bengal because we have been able to keep the BJP out,” said Banerjee.

“The BJP is a nasty party. Even women in the BJP are not safe. Look for information and you will find out what some of its leaders are involved in,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee did not spare Suvendu Adhikari and his family who control two Lok Sabha segments in East Midnapore district. His father Sisir Adhikari, who is the TMC Lok Sabha member from Contai, has been invited to Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday. He is likely to join the saffron camp like his two sons, Suvendu and Soumendu. The eldest son of the family, Dibyendu, is a TMC Lok Sabha member from Tamluk. He too has been invited to join the BJP.

“I fed some traitors for years. They had put some of our people in jail. Those who joined the BJP have done so to escape a jail sentence. I am saved because they have left. They always controlled my movement and I had to seek their permission for coming to Midnapore,” Banerjee said referring to the Adhikari family.

Sisir Adhikari reacted by saying Banerjee has always insulted her party leaders.

While addressing the Prime Minister’s rally in Kharagpur, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh targeted the wheelchair-bound chief minister, saying she was showing her left foot to the people at all rallies. Since Banerjee rests her left foot in a raised position, her footwear is always visible to the cameras.

“Didi, people do not want to see your face and that is why you are showing them your foot. Bengal is now travelling in a wheelchair. Sufferings of the people have crossed all limits,” said Ghosh.

Countering Banerjee’s allegation regarding PM Cares fund, Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said it is baseless and made in desperation.

“There is no shortage of Covid vaccines. The allegation is absurd. Adequate vaccines are being sent by the Centre not only to the states but to other nations as well. Of the vaccines sent here, only 30 lakh have been used so far according to official records. The Bengal government has 20 lakh vaccines in stock,” said Bhattacharya.

During the day, the chief minister read out some of the major electoral promises of the TMC which includes monthly pocket money of ₹500 for all women, increased annual support of ₹10,000 for farmers and free ration delivered at home. For women belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, the amount of pocket money will be ₹1,000.