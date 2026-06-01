Bhavnagar, Forest personnel in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district have intensified surveillance, deworming and de-ticking measures for Asiatic lions as a precaution following the death of eight cubs due to suspected Babesia infection in the Gir forest region, a senior official said on Monday. Lion deaths in Gir: Bhavnagar forest personnel fully alert, no symptoms found locally, says DCF

Deputy Conservator of Forests Yogesh Desai said no symptoms linked to the suspected infection have been found among lions in the district so far.

Eight lions have died in Amreli and Gir Somnath districts due to suspected Babesia infection, a tick-borne disease. However, the exact cause of the deaths or disease will be ascertained after reports on their samples come out, as per officials.

"Based on our recent full-moon patrolling, around 50 wild lions were spotted in Bhavangar district's forest area. The 50 lions were checked by our veterinary staff and all are safe. Of these, 19 have been dewormed, de-ticked and given preventive doses. The remaining animals will also be covered within the next 10 days," Desai told reporters.

Desai said the department has instructed all field staff to intensify daily foot patrolling and closely monitor the movement and behaviour of lions.

"We are seeking daily well-being reports from field staff and reviewing updates every evening. Special attention is being paid to movement, gait and behavioural changes. If any abnormality is noticed, our veterinary officers will immediately be informed so that rescue and treatment operations can be carried out," he added.

No alarming symptoms have been noticed in Bhavnagar's lion population till now, but the department remains fully prepared to tackle any situation, Desai said, adding that continuous observation and conservation remain primary goals.

State Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia had earlier said authorities isolated lions within a 10-km radius of the affected areas to prevent possible spread of the infection. On Sunday, he said no fresh suspected cases had been reported in the last three days, while 17 lions remained under observation in the Gir landscape.

The minister also visited Jamwala Rescue Centre, Babariya forest range and Jasadhar Animal Care Centre to review the situation.

Asiatic lions, once restricted to nearly 1,400 sq km in and around Gir, now occupy around 35,000 sq km across several districts of Gujarat, said Desai. The state's lion population currently stands at 891 due to sustained conservation efforts, he added.

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