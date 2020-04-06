Lockdown impact: Pune’s garbage generation nose-dives

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:33 IST

PUNE Dyaneshwar Molak, head of the Solid Waste Management (SWM), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) -

“During the Covid-19 lockdown, we have seen 500 to 550 metric tonnes of garbage less than the usual daily intake in terms of daily collection. Many residents are managing garbage disposal at their end.”

Garbage generated in the city on average

Pre-lockdown daily– 2,100 metric tonnes

Current daily average – 1,500 metric tonnes

Waste management staff on daily duty

PMC staff - 14,267

Swach staff– 3,500

Not operational

Ghanta gadi – 20

Garbage in public places

“With few people on the road, garbage throwing has also gone down to almost nil,”

Hotels and restaurants

“With most restaurants and hotels shut or operating with minimal staff for deliveries there is minimal garbage being generated here.”

-Pre-lockdown - 180 tonnes of garbage generated daily by

-Current figure not available

Waste locked down

“Consumption has reduced drastically leading to a reduction in waste. Hotel waste, construction and demolition waste and litter waste has almost completely stopped. Sadly, recycling trade has also come to a halt and waste-pickers are not able to send waste in for recycling. We are asking citizens to clean and store dry recyclables - plastic, paper, metal and glass, till the end of the lockdown and then hand it over to waste-pickers - protecting the environment and helping the waste-pickers as well.”

-Swach spokesperson