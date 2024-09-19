2 arrested in Agra for kidnapping, killing 5-year-old boy

Agra: Two people, including a woman, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a five-year-old boy in Amanabadd village in this district. The victim was the grandnephew (nephew’s son) of the woman and called her ‘dadi’ (grandmother). Two people, including a woman, were arrested from the victim’s neighbourhood . The accused woman was the aunt of the victim’s father, said police. (Pic for representation)

The boy had gone missing on the evening of September 14 when he was playing outside his house. His body was found two days later and a case was registered at Barhan police station of Agra .

“The family lodged a complaint on September 14 when the boy Mayank aka Mannu went missing . Police began searching and two days later ( on Sepember 16) the child’s body was found near a canal away from the village,” said Sonam Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra West (Rural).

“During investigation certain facts came to light and two people, including a woman, were arrested from the victim’s neighbourhood . The accused woman was the aunt of the victim’s father and the child used to call her ‘Dadi’ (grandmother),” he said.

The other accused, Lalit Kumar, was the unemployed brother of the accused woman who was in need of money. So the duo planned kidnapping of the boy for ransom of ₹15 lakh, said the DCP .

Police got a clue from CCTV footage in which a man was seen coming alone on a motor cycle but returning ón the same motor cycle from the village with a sack which seemed full. The child used to play in the house of the woman accused and this made the duo plan the kidnapping.

The arrest was made on Tuesday night and information was given by police in a press conference held at Police Lines here on Wednesday.

“The accused revealed that they had put the boy in a sack after kidnapping him and Lalit Kumar carried him to his village but the child died after being given tablets to make him unconscious. The accused then changed their plan and disposed of the body,” said the DCP.

Police recovered a pair of slippers of the victim boy, wrapper of tablets, mobile and motor cycle from the house of the woman accused.