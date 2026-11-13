2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: 23 enforcement agencies to monitor flow of cash, liquor, drugs

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Thursday directed senior officials of 23 enforcement agencies of the central and state governments to remain vigilant, ensure coordination and play a key role in monitoring election expenditure and checking distribution of inducements, inflow of drugs, cash and liquor during the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. (HT PHOTO)

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Rinwa, who chaired a meeting with officials of these enforcement agencies, said an adequate number of flying squads would be deployed to make monitoring more effective in expenditure-sensitive constituencies.

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“Nine flying squad teams (FST) and nine static surveillance teams (SST) will be deployed in each assembly constituency to monitor election expenditure related activities,” he said.

“Keeping the electoral process free from money power and inducements is among the top priorities of the ECI (Election Commission of India). Strict monitoring should be maintained on the illegal transportation and distribution of cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals as well as items intended to influence voters,” he added.

“Extensive checking should be ensured at checkpoints on international and inter-state borders. Special attention should be paid to suspicious activities. Unusually large deposits and withdrawals from bank accounts and other suspicious financial transactions should also be effectively monitored,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The ECI has expedited the process of identifying expenditure-sensitive constituencies (ESCs) in Uttar Pradesh. During the 2022 election, around 33 assembly constituencies were identified as ESCs in UP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ECI has expedited the process of identifying expenditure-sensitive constituencies (ESCs) in Uttar Pradesh. During the 2022 election, around 33 assembly constituencies were identified as ESCs in UP. {{/usCountry}}

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To identify expenditure-sensitive constituencies, data related to seizures during the 2022 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as well as activities during the previous six months of the non-election period, will be analysed.

“On the basis of the data, sensitive constituencies will be classified and necessary monitoring arrangements will be ensured in the respective constituencies,” he said.

All relevant departments, including income tax, Enforcement Directorate (ED), State GST, Central GST, Customs, state civil aviation, Reserve Bank of India, state level bankers’ committee, Sashastra Seema Bal, police, excise, forest, transport, railways, directorate of revenue intelligence and cooperatives, should be vigilant in their respective areas, the CEO said.

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The CEO reviewed preparations for operation of the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) web portal, developed by the ECI, to ensure transparent, systematic, and effective seizure operations during elections.

“If seizures are made by an enforcement agency, the information will be immediately available to the concerned department through the ESMS portal. This will enable all agencies to coordinate and ensure necessary legal action,” he said.

The CEO directed that only senior-level officers should be nominated as nodal officers for all enforcement agencies and their attendance in the meetings will be mandatory.

“All concerned departments should provide the necessary data and reports within the stipulated timeframe, so that the identification of expenditure-sensitive constituencies, deployment of expenditure observers and other election-related preparations can be completed on time,” he said.

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