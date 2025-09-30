2,400 MOUs worth ₹1,882 crore signed at UPITS

The five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS)- 2025, which concluded on Monday, resulted in over 2,400 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1,882 crore being signed between government, industry, academia, and global institutions, officials said. Union minister Piyush Goyal on the closing day of UPITS-2025 in Lucknow on Monday (HT)

The mega event also recorded business inquiries worth over ₹11,200 crore.

The third edition of the trade show registered the presence of over 2,250 exhibitors and a total of over 5,07,099 visitors, including over 140,000 business visitors and 366,364 general visitors.

Additional chief secretary (MSME & IDC) Alok Kumar said, “As many as 2,228 exhibitors, 525 buyers from 85 countries, 1,40,735 domestic B2B buyers, and 3,66,364 B2C visitors participated in the event.”

Russia extends support

Russia was the partner country for UPITS 2025. The India-Russia Business Dialogue, held on September 26, featured 111 B2B meetings, with 30 Russian companies meeting over 90 Indian MSMEs and exporters.

Sectors such as manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, FMCG, IT and digital solutions, pharmaceuticals, food processing, tourism, and animal husbandry were among the key areas of discussion.

Over 50 dignitaries and industry leaders participated in the Indo-Russian Business Roundtable.

Also, a total of 17 knowledge sessions were held at the event, with policymakers, industry leaders, global buyers, and international delegates participating in them.

Topics such as ‘Developed UP 2047’, the role of start-ups in a $1 trillion economy, and the potential of e-commerce for MSMEs were the focus of the discussions.

The conclave also served as a platform for young people to showcase innovative business ideas. With 113 stalls showcasing 49 franchise brands, 64 machinery suppliers, and 26 business-on-wheels models, the conclave received over 7,500 registrations, 8,300 business inquiries, and active participation from over 2,000 students.

Rakesh Kumar, the chairman and co-organiser of India Expo Mart (IEML), commended the collective efforts and called the exhibitors the “real strength” of the event.