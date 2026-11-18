LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s draft electoral roll released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday added nearly 19 lakh voters since the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in April, taking the total number of enrolled voters to 13.59 crore. But an estimated 2.58 crore eligible adults are still outside the electoral rolls, underlining the challenge before the poll panel as it began the Special Summary Revision (SSR) ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa addresses a press conference in Lucknow, Tuesday (PTI Photo)

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The publication of the draft roll arrives against a backdrop of fierce political sparring. Both the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party have traded accusations regarding deleted names, duplicate entries and targeted disenfranchisement. The roll contains 13,58,68,905 voters, comprising 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters. The draft list also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group.

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According to the report of the technical group on population projection for India and States (projected population 2026), the population of people above 18 years in UP is 16.16 crore whereas 13.59 crore voters are enrolled in the voter list. About 84-85% of the state’s projected adult population were covered in the electoral roll. The remaining 2.58 crore voters are yet to be enrolled and ECI will make efforts to enrol most of them during the SSR process, said Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the 2.58 crore not registered in the voter list include 94.17 lakh male voters, 1.64 crore women voters, said Rinwa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the 2.58 crore not registered in the voter list include 94.17 lakh male voters, 1.64 crore women voters, said Rinwa. {{/usCountry}}

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In comparison to the voter list published after the SIR in April, the state recorded 7.87 lakh increase in male voters from 7.30 crore to 7.38 crore. In comparison to male voters, women voters showed more zeal in enrollment. Over 10.96 lakh women voters registered their name in the voter list taking the women voter list from 6.09 crore in the SIR to 6.20 crore in the SSR draft voter list. The gender ratio increased from 834 to 840.

First-time voters (18-19 years) witnessed a decrease from 17.63 lakh in the SIR voter list to 11.83 lakh in the SSR draft voter list, marking a change of 5.80 lakh voters. Clarifying over the decrease of first-time voters, the CEO said from the completion of the SIR process in April to the start of SSR in November, a large number of first time-voters have crossed 19 years age to become adult voters.

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Third-gender voters also witnessed a decrease of 164 voters – from 4,206 enrolled after SIR process to 4,042 in SSR draft voter list.

The voter list published by ECI before the SIR had 15.44 crore names. The exercise shrank the electoral rolls to 13.39 crore in April, setting off fierce political sparring over missing and disputed names.

Ahead of the publication of SSR draft list, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters’ names were missing from electoral rolls and there had been a 1.65% increase in the number of Muslim voters, a counter-offensive to the Opposition’s claims that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had used SIR to disenfranchise people whom it expected to support the opposition parties.

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Rinwa clarified that ECI does not track voters by religion or caste. Basic demographics like name, age, gender, father name and address without religious or caste categorisation are registered in the voter list.

According to the SSR schedule announced by the ECI, claims and objections will be received from November 17 to December 16. These will be resolved according to rules by December 28. The final publication of the voter list will be done on January 4. Along with assisting first-time voters to get into the voter list, eligible voters whose were not enrolled or their name was deleted will get an opportunity to be registered in the voter list.

The SSR that will be carried out at 1,73,730 polling booths in the state and special campaigns will be organised on November 21,22, 28 and 29 for the enrollment of voters. New voters can file Form 6 to enter the rolls, file Form 7 to object to the inclusion of another person or file Form 8 to correct details and particulars on the rolls.

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