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26 Form-7 applications received by BLO from Nandlal were never digitised: UP CEO

26 Form-7 applications received by BLO from Nandlal were never digitised: UP CEO

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 01:03:08 IST
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Lucknow, The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday informed that the 26 Form-7 applications received by the BLO from Nandlal were never digitised or submitted on ERO-Net.

26 Form-7 applications received by BLO from Nandlal were never digitised: UP CEO
26 Form-7 applications received by BLO from Nandlal were never digitised: UP CEO

In a post on X, the CEO Uttar Pradesh said, "The 26 Form-7 applications received by the BLO from Mr Nandlal were never digitised or submitted on ERO-Net. Hence, none of those 26 names was removed from the voter list. An FIR under Sections 336, 340 and 318 of the BNS has already been lodged in this matter at Gosainganj police station, Sultanpur district."

It is also informed that since the completion of the SIR in UP on April 10, 2026, we have not received a single complaint from either the Samajwadi Party or anyone else regarding the mass deletion of names of their supporters, Muslims, or members of any marginalised community from the voter list.

During the first half of February this year, the Samajwadi Party submitted a number of complaints regarding multiple attempts at bulk submission of Form-7 applications to remove the names of its supporters. As a result of the quick and effective action taken on those complaints, the issue was fully resolved by February 18, the X post said.

Two press conferences were organised in February, during which data was presented to the media to explain that the apprehension that mass deletion of names from the voter list had taken place was misplaced and not supported by facts, it said.

What the report did not mention, however, was that, as a result of such attempts, fewer than 350 names were actually removed from the list. Of those names, no more than 100 were found to have been wrongly removed, it said, adding that action has been taken or is being taken against those found guilty of any wrongdoing in this matter.

Corrective action to restore the wrongly deleted names to the voter list has already been taken.

In short, the claim of mass deletion of the names of Muslims, Dalits, etc from the voter list in UP is not supported by facts, the CEO Uttar Pradesh said in its X post.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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