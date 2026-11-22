Police on Saturday rescued three security guards abducted earlier in the day and arrested four accused, including the owner of a security agency, for allegedly kidnapping them and holding them captive in Jankipuram area in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to extract information about two former employees following a payment dispute.

The arrested accused.in police net. (Sourced)

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“The four accused, including National Security Agency owner Rahul Kumar Verma, allegedly picked up the guards from three different locations, bundled them into their car and locked them inside a room on the first floor of a building near Laxman Mandapam in Jankipuram. They also threatened to kill the captives if they failed to disclose the whereabouts of two former employees,” said ADCP (Central) JK Dubey.

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The three guards—Ashish Singh, Surendra Kumar Mishra and Bhupendra Shukla—were later rescued and four accused were arrested in a joint operation by the crime team, surveillance cell and Mahanagar police on Saturday morning, the ADCP added.

Besides the security agency owner, the other three accused are Vishwanath Singh (33) and Deshraj (29), supervisors with the agency and Rahul Kumar Verma’s cousin Deepak Verma (24).

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{{^usCountry}} According to SHO Mahanagar Akhilesh Mishra, it all began on Friday with a dispute over pending dues between former agency employees Tej Bahadur, supervisor Praveen Kumar, and Rahul Kumar Verma. Following the fallout, Praveen reportedly joined another security agency. The accused were allegedly looking for both men. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to SHO Mahanagar Akhilesh Mishra, it all began on Friday with a dispute over pending dues between former agency employees Tej Bahadur, supervisor Praveen Kumar, and Rahul Kumar Verma. Following the fallout, Praveen reportedly joined another security agency. The accused were allegedly looking for both men. {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday the accused reached Geeta Kunj Colony in Vigyanpuri, Mahanagar, where they spotted Ashish who had earlier worked for Verma’s agency. They allegedly assaulted him, forced him into their car and abducted him to get some information about two former employees Tej Bahadur and Praveen.

The accused subsequently picked up another guard, Surendra, from Samriddhi Apartments near Ram Ram Bank crossing and Bhupendra from near Shadab Electronics on Tadikhana Road thinking they knew about Tej Bahadur and Praveen. All three were taken to the same room and held captive, police said.

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The abduction came to light after Amar Singh, a resident of Geeta Kunj, lodged a complaint at Mahanagar police station, alleging that Ashish had been forcibly taken away by men in a white car. An FIR was registered under Section 140(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area and surrounding locations and traced a car. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the vehicle near Ram Ram Bank crossing and detained four occupants.

“During questioning, the accused disclosed the location where the three guards were being held. Police then reached the room and rescued all three,” the ADCP said.

Police recovered the car allegedly used in the crime, four mobile phones, two wallets, three wristwatches, two rings, a bangle and a metal ‘Rakhi’. Sections 115(2), 127(2) and 3(5) of the BNS have been added to the case.

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Police said a report was being sent to the competent authority for cancellation of the licence of National Security Agency. Further investigation is underway.