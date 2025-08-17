3 men die due to suffocation during septic tank cleaning in UP’s Sitapur

Three people lost their lives after entering a septic tank in Sakran police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district on Sunday, confirmed senior police authorities. Circle officer of Sitapur’s Laharpur Nagendra Chaubey said the incident took place at the residence of Anil Gupta, 40, in Suketha village where septic tank cleaning was underway in the morning. The three men who died were the residents of the same village. (For Representation)

He said Gupta’s neighbours Raj Kumar, 45, and Rangilal, 45, were also present at the scene. He said a polythene bag was stuck inside the tank, prompting the decision to send Anil Gupta’s 10-year-old Vivek Gupta into the tank to remove it.

“As soon as Vivek entered the tank, he began to suffocate. Hearing his cries, Anil entered the tank and successfully brought the child out. He then attempted to remove the polythene bag himself but fell into the tank. Raj Kumar entered the tank to rescue Anil but he also fell unconscious. Rangilal, in a bid to save both, entered the tank and met the same fate,” he said, adding “when the family noticed the prolonged absence of any activity, they raised an alarm and informed police at around 10.30 am.”

Chaubey said the police managed to take out the victims from the tank with the help of locals and rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared all three dead on arrival. The police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

Inspector-in-charge, Sakran, Navneet Mishra confirmed that the deceased were residents of the same village. He said the child, however, had been admitted to a hospital for treatment.