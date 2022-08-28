3,131 students skip HS, Inter improvement, compartment exams
UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the examinations were conducted in both the shifts smoothly with no reports of any untoward incident. The results are likely by the end of September, as per the board officials .
PRAYAGRAJ: UP Board’s improvement and compartment examination for 2022 was conducted across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Out of a total of 34,321 examinees, 31,190 appeared while 31,31 (9.12%) remained absent. A total of 78 centers were set up for 17,745 students registered for High School improvement/compartment examination and 75 centres for 16,576 students registered for intermediate compartment examination, informed UP Board officials.
Three centres were set up in Ghazipur, two in Ballia and one each in the remaining 73 districts, they said.
In the High School Improvement/Compartment exam held in the morning shift from 8am to 11.15 am, 15,723 were present while 2,022 candidates were absent. At the same time, 15,467 appeared and 1,109 were absent in the intermediate compartment examination held in afternoon shift from 2pm to 5.15 pm, the officials added.
The results are likely by the end of September, board officials added.
