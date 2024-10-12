4 cops found guilty of inaction in Banthara murder case

Four policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), were found guilty of negligence in the preliminary departmental investigation into the murder of 20-year-old property dealer Hrithik Pandey, who was killed by a mob on the night of July 21 in Banthara. 20-year-old property dealer Hrithik Pandey was killed by a mob on the night of July 21 in Banthara. (File)

DCP South Keshav Kumar said that the preliminary inquiry, which was ordered right after the incident, found SHO Hemant Rai, sub inspectors Subhash Yadav and Sushil Yadav, and constable Yogendra, all present during the incident, guilty of negligence in discharging their duties. “Now a show-cause notice will be served on them and they will have to answer the allegations of negligence leveled against them,” Kumar stated.

On the night of July 21, a clash erupted between two village groups over electricity supply restoration. After an argument, a mob of 15-20 people attacked Hrithik at his home, injuring him, his father, and his brother. Hrithik later died while being taken to hospital. Hrithik, son of Indra Kumar Pandey, had initially sought to address the electrical issue, which led to the fatal confrontation.

Tension gripped the village for a week, calling for the deployment of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to restore order. The incident also drew political attention, with BJP leaders, including CM Brajesh Pathak and Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh, visiting Hrithik’s family. In response to the situation, four officers, including then SHO Rai, were suspended, while one sub-inspector was transferred.

The investigation revealed that the conflict escalated due to police inaction, with Hrithik’s family alleging negligence on the part of the police.

According to the cops who investigated the incident, the probe found that the servant of the deceased’s family had informed the police and given a written complaint about the assault but they did not intervene. In fact, police had raided Hrithik’s house after a complaint was given by the electricity department.