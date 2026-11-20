A security blanket comprising 4,400 police personnel, 11 companies of security forces, two platoons of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of the Rapid Reaction Force (RRF), and teams of the National Security Guard (NSG) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lucknow on Saturday.

Police personnel outside the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

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The deployment includes specialised anti-drone systems, night-vision teams, access-control units and anti-sabotage checks, reflecting the high-security requirements of the visit.

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Modi will attend the 5th National Skills Convocation 2026 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP), Vibhuti Khand, on Saturday.

According to a press statement issued by the Lucknow police commissionerate on Friday, the venue and other sensitive areas have been divided into zones and sectors to ensure coordinated security arrangements. Eight deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 10 additional DCPs and 34 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) have been assigned duties, along with 114 inspectors, 946 sub-inspectors and 108 women sub-inspectors.

The deployment also includes 1,967 head constables and constables and 423 women constables. For traffic management, 31 inspectors, 140 sub-inspectors and 619 head constables and constables have been deployed separately.

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{{^usCountry}} Specialised security arrangements include one NSG team, three ATS teams, an NSG sniper team, an additional anti-drone team from the security wing, three night-vision teams and six access-control teams comprising personnel from the security wing and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU). Rooftop security has also been arranged at important establishments, while anti-sabotage teams have conducted intensive checks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Specialised security arrangements include one NSG team, three ATS teams, an NSG sniper team, an additional anti-drone team from the security wing, three night-vision teams and six access-control teams comprising personnel from the security wing and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU). Rooftop security has also been arranged at important establishments, while anti-sabotage teams have conducted intensive checks. {{/usCountry}}

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The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Amausi by a special aircraft on Saturday. He will travel to IGP along a designated road route in a security convoy and return to the airport after the programme before departing for New Delhi.

A joint briefing of police personnel, administrative officials and security agencies has been conducted to familiarise them with duty points, route arrangements and VIP protocols. Route rehearsals and mock drills covering medical response and crowd management have also been completed.

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The police said the entire area had been placed under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and that social media platforms would also be monitored continuously to maintain vigilance and respond to potential security concerns.

A special traffic plan has been prepared for routes connecting the airport with the programme venue. The police said a separate traffic advisory had been issued for commuters and urged the public to follow diversions and cooperate with security personnel.

The commissionerate said personnel had also been sensitised to ensure courteous and responsive interaction with the public during the security arrangements.