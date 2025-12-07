4-month-old boy dragged away from home, killed by wolf in Bahraich

The terror of wolf attacks continues to grip Bahraich district, where a four-month-old boy was killed after being dragged away by the animal from inside his home on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The incident -- marking the ninth child and 11th overall death attributed to wolf attacks in the district in recent months -- occurred around 1:30am in the Mallahan Purwa hamlet of Godhiya No. 3, about 40 kms from the district forest headquarters. It was the ninth child and 11th overall death attributed to wolf attacks in the district in recent months. (For representation)

The infant, Subhash, son of Santosh, was sleeping beside his mother, Kiran, when a wolf entered the house and reportedly carried him away. Kiran woke up to the child’s screams and ran after the animal, but it disappeared into the darkness within seconds.

Alerted by her cries, villagers rushed out with sticks and rods and searched the area through the night. Upon being informed, range forest officer (RFO), Kaiserganj, Onkarnath Yadav, along with police personnel, reached the spot and joined villagers in the night-long search.

At daybreak, the infant’s clothes and some remains were reportedly found nearly a kilometre from the house.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Ram Singh Yadav stated that the nature of the attack suggested the involvement of a wolf.

“The way the child was silently lifted from beside the mother indicates that it was certainly a wolf. Eyewitnesses have also confirmed that the animal seen fleeing was a wolf,” he said.

“Pugmarks were found at the spot, and teams are tracking them. One team has been deployed in the village and another along the riverbank. Shooters have also been stationed in the area as attacks escalate,” he added.

The district has been reeling under a series of wolf attacks for nearly three months. Eleven people, including nine children, have been killed in the district due to wolf attacks.

Earlier on December 5, two 5-year-old girls were attacked and injured in the same locality. On November 29, a 10-month-old girl was lifted from beside her sleeping mother in Kheria Shafiq village under Dehat police station. Her body was recovered 800 metres away after a two-hour search.

On November 28, a four-year-old boy, Star, son of Roshan and a resident of Mallahan Purwa, was killed in a wolf attack.

Following orders from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, shooters were deployed, and four wolves have been shot so far, yet the attacks continue and fear looms over the rural pockets of Kaiserganj forest range of Bahraich and adjoining villages.

Forest officials have urged villagers to stay indoors after dark, sleep in enclosed rooms and report any animal movement immediately even as search teams continue combing through fields, forests and riverbanks.