5 women killed, 17 hurt as truck rams tractor-trolley in Sitapur

Five women were killed and 17 people, including women and children, injured after a speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying villagers returning from a mundan ceremony, in Sitapur on Friday evening, police said.

Five women who were taken to the Maholi CHC succumbed to injuries during treatment. (For representation)

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According to Sitapur superintendent of police (SP) Ankur Agarwal, the accident occurred around 5pm on the Bargawan-Kulha Ghat road near Himmatnagar village under Pisawan police station limits. The tractor-trolley overturned due to the impact, trapping several passengers underneath and triggering panic and cries for help, he said.

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The victims, residents of Bargawan village, were returning from Khateli village in neighbouring Hardoi district, where they had attended the mundan ceremony of Abhi, the son of Guddu’s sister, at a Shiva temple. Harinam, a resident of Narikhera village under Pihani police station in Hardoi, had also accompanied them.

The truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to lose balance and overturn on the road. Local residents rushed to the spot and joined police personnel in pulling the injured out from beneath the overturned trolley. Ambulances took them to community health centres (CHCs) in Pisawan and Maholi. Those in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Sitapur.

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{{^usCountry}} Five women who were taken to the Maholi CHC succumbed to injuries during treatment. Four of them were identified as Kajal, 20, Sushila, 50, her daughter Ruby, 22, and Sunita, 40, all residents of Bargawan, police said. The identity of the fifth deceased was yet to be ascertained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five women who were taken to the Maholi CHC succumbed to injuries during treatment. Four of them were identified as Kajal, 20, Sushila, 50, her daughter Ruby, 22, and Sunita, 40, all residents of Bargawan, police said. The identity of the fifth deceased was yet to be ascertained. {{/usCountry}}

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The 17 injured were identified as Premwati, 50, Ramwati, 50, Asha, 73, Chameli, 55, Munni Devi, 50, Gudiya, 16, Ruby, 28, Kalpana, 30, Jeetu, 10, Mayawati, 65, Kanchana, 12, Unnati, 12, Dulari, 30, Rambeti, 48, Ramdevi, 50, Ramsukhi, 55, and Jahnavi, 12.

Police said Premwati suffered injuries to her right leg, while Ramwati sustained a head injury. Dulari suffered a suspected leg fracture. Premwati, Ramwati and Unnati were referred to Sitapur due to their critical condition, while the remaining injured were undergoing treatment at the two CHCs.

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