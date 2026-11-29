: In a major push to strengthen scientific investigation, the Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹74.35 crore for procuring 177 advanced equipment and software units for forensic science laboratories across the state, with the biggest investment directed towards digital evidence examination and DNA profiling.

The police headquarters will undertake the procurement under prescribed financial and procurement rules and verify the requirement, specifications, quality and utility of the equipment (For representation only) more less

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A government order issued by the home department on November 26 accorded administrative and financial approval for the procurement during the 2026-27 financial year. The allocation is part of the ₹100-crore budget provision for strengthening forensic laboratories.

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Computer forensics has received the highest allocation of ₹19.02 crore, followed by DNA examination equipment worth ₹14.57 crore, chemical examination equipment worth ₹13.95 crore and toxicology equipment worth ₹12.55 crore. Another ₹8.76 crore has been earmarked for firearms examination and ₹5.50 crore for physical evidence analysis.

The procurement will cover laboratories in Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Aligarh, Moradabad, Gonda and Kannauj.

The computer forensics section will get 10 high-end digital forensic workstations, six mobile-device acquisition and analysis software packages, six disk forensic solutions and six AI-enabled DVR data recovery software packages. Six specialised software packages for extracting data from Chinese mobile phones and another six for image and video enhancement and authentication have also been approved. The upgrades are aimed at strengthening the examination of electronic evidence in cybercrime, financial fraud and organised crime investigations.

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{{^usCountry}} The DNA section will receive 11 PCR machines, seven real-time PCR machines, nine refrigerated centrifuges, seven automatic DNA extraction devices and three eight-capillary genetic analysers, besides other specialised equipment. The three genetic analysers alone account for ₹6.75 crore. The procurement also includes four differential automatic DNA extraction machines, seven bone homogenisers and 19 capillary-array units. These facilities will support DNA-based identification and examination of biological evidence in murder, sexual assault and other criminal cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DNA section will receive 11 PCR machines, seven real-time PCR machines, nine refrigerated centrifuges, seven automatic DNA extraction devices and three eight-capillary genetic analysers, besides other specialised equipment. The three genetic analysers alone account for ₹6.75 crore. The procurement also includes four differential automatic DNA extraction machines, seven bone homogenisers and 19 capillary-array units. These facilities will support DNA-based identification and examination of biological evidence in murder, sexual assault and other criminal cases. {{/usCountry}}

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In a significant expansion of firearms examination facilities, seven motorised comparison microscopes costing ₹8.40 crore have been sanctioned. While these will be installed in Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad and Jhansi, additional units are earmarked for opening firearms sections in Prayagraj and Gorakhpur. Four bullet recovery boxes have also been approved for Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Jhansi and the proposed facility in Prayagraj. The microscopes will help forensic experts compare markings on bullets and cartridge cases to establish possible links with firearms.

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The chemical examination section will receive equipment worth ₹13.95 crore, including automatic kinematic viscometers, petroleum distillation units and alcolizers and densitometers with autosamplers. For toxicological analysis, ₹12.55 crore has been sanctioned for a gas chromatography-mass spectrometer (GC-MS/MS), rotary evaporators, gas chromatography systems with headspace facilities and UV-visible spectrophotometers. The GC-MS/MS unit alone costs an estimated ₹3.50 crore, while six gas chromatography systems account for ₹8.10 crore.

The physical evidence section will get three high-end three-dimensional stereo microscopes, an energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, five universal tensile strength testing machines, five photography systems and three vibratory sieve shaker-cum-millers to strengthen the examination of materials and trace evidence.

The police headquarters will undertake the procurement under prescribed financial and procurement rules and verify the requirement, specifications, quality and utility of the equipment. The entire sanctioned amount must be utilised by March 31, 2027.

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