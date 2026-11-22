More than eight months after its last House meeting, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is yet to convene another session, prompting corporators to question the civic body’s accountability and scrutiny of major decisions amid persistent ward-level problems.

The last LMC House meeting was held in February 2026. (Sourced) more less

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Elected representatives said the absence of regular meetings had deprived them of a platform to raise public grievances, question officials and seek action on issues such as poor sewer maintenance and neglected parks.

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They also questioned how major financial proposals and civic decisions could be scrutinised without discussions in the House, even as the executive committee continued to meet and approve proposals.

“According to the prescribed norms, the House should meet every two to three months. My ward alone has around 140 parks, but no substantial work is taking place to improve their condition. Sewer-related problems also remain unresolved. Where should we raise these issues if the House does not convene?” said BJP corporator Shailendra Verma.

Another BJP corporator, Amit Chowdhury, questioned the scrutiny of civic expenditure, particularly beautification projects undertaken across the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan said several public issues remained unaddressed due to the absence of House meetings, adding that final decisions and approvals were taken there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan said several public issues remained unaddressed due to the absence of House meetings, adding that final decisions and approvals were taken there. {{/usCountry}}

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The last LMC House meeting was held in February 2026. The special session discussed major development proposals, including a waste-to-energy plant, an old-age home, dog shelters, a Chhath Ghat and a township project. It turned stormy after opposition corporators alleged that the agenda excluded a proposal for the BJP’s state headquarters in Jiyamau.

Meanwhile, the executive committee continued its proceedings and approved the revised 2026-27 budget of ₹5,319.29 crore on October 1.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal told HT that the House would be convened whenever required. She cited the election atmosphere, consecutive festivals and other programmes as reasons for the delay but did not respond to a specific question about guidelines governing the frequency of House meetings.

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