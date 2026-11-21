Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that appointment letters for 8,000 lekhpal posts would be distributed within a week and those for 32,000 police posts by the end of November or the first week of December. He also issued a stern warning against recruitment fraud and examination irregularities, saying those who exploited job aspirants and played with the careers of young people would not be spared.

CM Yogi Adityanath hands over a tablet to a student during a programme in Gorakhpur on Friday. (PTI) more less

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Addressing around 50,000 students at a tablet distribution ceremony in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said the recruitment process for the lekhpal posts had been completed, while verification of candidates selected for police posts was in its final stage. He added that major appointment letter distribution programmes would continue at regular intervals until January 26.

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Claiming that his government had provided jobs to nearly 9.75 lakh youths over the past nine-and-a-half years, Adityanath cited recruitment across various departments, including agriculture, health, education, panchayati raj, police and revenue. He also highlighted measures taken by his government to prevent paper leaks and examination malpractice.

Emphasising digital education, skill development and employment, the chief minister urged students to focus on building their careers rather than spending excessive time on social media. Distinguishing between reel life and real life, he told the students: “Give 30 seconds to reels if you wish, but devote at least three hours to developing your skills. Do not scroll your feed; scroll your future.”

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also cautioned students against believing everything they see on social media, saying that every viral post was not necessarily true. He urged them to fact-check information before sharing it and remain vigilant about digital security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also cautioned students against believing everything they see on social media, saying that every viral post was not necessarily true. He urged them to fact-check information before sharing it and remain vigilant about digital security. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the tablets distributed under the scheme as a “moving university”, Adityanath said more than 18,000 free courses had been made available through an arrangement with Infosys. He encouraged youths to make effective use of technology for learning and skill development and stay away from drugs.

He said today’s youth would go on to become the country’s future prime ministers, chief ministers, doctors, professors and entrepreneurs by 2047, when India would celebrate 100 years of Independence.

Adityanath also targeted the Samajwadi Party leadership, accusing it of encouraging lawlessness and alleging that its leaders become active only when elections approach. “Anarchy and hooliganism will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh. Those responsible for spreading disorder will be dealt with firmly,” he said.

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He further said the second phase of the scheme aimed to distribute tablets to 25 lakh young people across Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, 60 lakh beneficiaries had received digital devices.

Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan praised Adityanath’s leadership, saying the state had witnessed significant transformation in development, education and employment. State agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the tablet distribution initiative was taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India campaign forward.

The programme, organised under the second phase of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana at Champa Devi Park, saw tablets distributed among 50,000 students from the Gorakhpur division. Of these, 35,000 beneficiaries were from Gorakhpur, while Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj received 5,000 tablets each. Yogi personally handed over tablets to 23 students.

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