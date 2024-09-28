90% U.P. govt employee declare assets on portal

: Even as the deadline for Uttar Pradesh government employees to declare their movable and immovable assets expires on Monday (September 30), principal secretary, Appointment and Personnel, M Devraj on Friday said 90% of the government employees have submitted their details on the Manav Sampada Portal. After the launch of the portal in August 2023, the state government directed officers and employees to declare their movable and immovable assets on it by December 31, 2023, but a few employees complied with the order. (For Representation)

The remaining employees may declare the details of their assets in the next two days, he said. The state government has already warned employees that if they fail to declare details of the assets by September-end, they will be marked as absent and not receive their monthly salary.

In an order issued by Uttar Pradesh appointment and personnel department in January 2024, government officers and employees were told that the declaration of the movable and immovable assets is mandatory under Uttar Pradesh Government Employees Conduct Rules 1956.

The employees were once again warned that non-compliance will have an adverse impact on their career prospects. In separate orders on June 6, August 17 and August 30, the government again directed the employees to comply with the order. Till August 31, 74 % employees submitted the details of the assets.

IAS, IFS, IPS and PCS officers declare details of their movable and immovable assets on the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW). The state government has decided to integrate SPARROW with the Manav Sampada Portal.