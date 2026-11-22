Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national convenor Akash Anand on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of remembering Dalits only during elections, while criticising the BJP government over its record on development, law and order, healthcare and education. He also slammed the Congress over its claims of concern for the Dalit community.

BSP national convenor Akash Anand and others during a public meeting in Agra on Sunday. (HT) more less

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Addressing a public meeting in Agra, a week after the SP organised a Dalit Sammelan in the city, Anand urged people to bring BSP chief Mayawati back as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a fifth term.

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The meeting was organised in support of BSP candidate Sarvesh Baghel from the Etmadpur assembly constituency. Anand also urged party supporters to reach Lucknow on December 6, when Mayawati is scheduled to address a rally on the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

“I have come with a message from BSP national president Behenji (Mayawati), who has appealed to us all not to be misled by the false propaganda of Opposition leaders. A full ‘baraat’ (group) of leaders will come to you, some from Gujarat, others from Saifai, but they remember Dalits only when elections are around. We need not ask for directions to Agra because we ourselves belong here,” he said, asserting the BSP’s close association with the city, often referred to as the Dalit capital.

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{{^usCountry}} Anand accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav of adopting an Ambedkarite stance for political gains and mocked the party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formulation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav of adopting an Ambedkarite stance for political gains and mocked the party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formulation. {{/usCountry}}

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“I am unable to understand what Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is up to. Until recently, the ‘P’ in PDA stood for Pichhda (backward), but when Brahmins began moving towards the BSP, Yadav termed it as Pandit. By the time elections come, this ‘P’ will stand for ‘pata nahin’ (not known),” he said, accusing the SP of changing its stand according to political convenience.

Anand also demanded an apology from Akhilesh Yadav and senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav over an incident at the November 15 Dalit Sammelan. He alleged that Ram Gopal Yadav had insulted a Dalit community member in the audience by calling him ‘moorkh’ (fool) during his address.

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Drawing a comparison between the political significance of different regions for parties, Anand said Agra held the same place for the BSP as Ayodhya did for the BJP and Saifai and Etawah did for the SP.

“Agra was once the capital of the Mughal Empire but is now the capital of Dalits. If Shah Jahan gave the Taj Mahal to Agra, Behenji gave the Yamuna Expressway to the city. Since the BSP lost power in the state, Agra has lost its priority. To restore its past status, Dalits should make Behenji the chief minister for a fifth time,” he said.

Anand also criticised Akhilesh Yadav for his ‘chavanni’ remark against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, who was an SP ally until recently.

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“Jayant Chaudhary is the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, whom Mulayam Singh Yadav regarded as his ‘guru’. Yet Akhilesh Yadav did not hesitate to insult his grandson. He should apologise,” Anand said.

Anand alleged that the SP and Congress, rather than the BSP, were the BJP’s “B teams”, echoing Mayawati’s charge that the BJP and Congress were two sides of the same coin.

Targeting the BJP government, Anand questioned its claims of development, alleging that it had spent crores on publicity while neglecting essential services.

“The BJP has been in power in the state for a decade, but what has it given the people of UP apart from advertisements costing crores? It claims UP is number one, but not in development. The state is number one in murders and crimes against women. The government has money for publicity but not for health services at medical colleges, and innocent infants lost their lives at Jhansi Hospital,” he alleged.

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He also criticised the government’s law-and-order claims, saying it appeared more interested in filming criminals during encounters than addressing the underlying problems.

“This BJP regime claims itself to be a regime of encounters, but they seem more interested in filming criminals, and it appears as if the shooting of some serial is on. Schools are closing, teacher posts are vacant and examination papers are leaked. The BJP does not want us to be educated and wants us to continue standing in queues,” he alleged.

Anand also accused the Congress of hypocrisy over its claims of concern for Dalits. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked Babasaheb Ambedkar but did not acknowledge how the party had opposed Ambedkar’s election and how he was forced to resign from the Union cabinet after being harassed.

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