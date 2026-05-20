Accused of objectionable chats with student, LU prof suspended

LUCKNOW The University of Lucknow on Tuesday suspended an assistant professor of its zoology department over allegations of having an inappropriate phone conversation with a female student and allegedly attempting to lure her with a question paper leak. The university said a charge sheet had also been issued to the accused teacher, seeking a written reply with evidence within 15 days, failing which dismissal proceedings could be initiated. (Pic for representation)

The decision to suspend Parmeet Singh, 40, with immediate effect was taken during the second consecutive day of an emergency meeting of the Executive Council chaired by vice-chancellor JP Saini on Tuesday, according to a university statement.

A three-member high-level disciplinary committee, in its interim report, found prima facie evidence that the teacher attempted to exploit the student by allegedly offering to leak examination question papers and violated the teachers’ code of conduct, added the statement.

“Considering the report’s findings as extremely serious, the Executive Council officially approved the recommendation to suspend the accused teacher, Paramjit Singh, with immediate effect,” said Saini.

The committee also held the teacher responsible for damaging the university’s reputation, academic integrity and for allegedly engaging in sexual, mental harassment and misconduct at the workplace, the statement added.

The university said a charge sheet had also been issued to the accused teacher, seeking a written reply with evidence within 15 days, failing which dismissal proceedings could be initiated.

The case came to light after purported audio clips of conversations between Singh and a female student surfaced on social media. The assistant professor, who was detained on Friday night over his objectionable phone conversation with a female student and purportedly offering to leak question papers, had allegedly been in contact with the female student for nearly a year, police officials had said. He was accused of repeatedly bothering her on different occasions.

While approving the decision, the Executive Council clarified that their objective was not merely to take immediate action, but to provide a safe and secure environment on the campus for female students where they can pursue their education without fear.

“The disciplinary committee’s interim report found the teacher’s conduct to be contrary to the dignity of a teacher. On this basis, he has been suspended with immediate effect,” the Executive Council stated.

In its report presented during an emergency executive council meeting, LU’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on Monday had revealed that the faculty member, in his defence, said he had a “slip of tongue” during the conversation, stated an official release by the university.

The university said the ICC recorded statements of both sides and the student narrated before the panel the alleged mental harassment and pressure she faced.