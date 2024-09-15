Addressing people’s problems govt’s priority: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials for effective action on each application to ensure relief to people. He repeatedly said addressing problems of every citizen with sensitivity and sincerity was the top priority of his government. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during his Janata Darshan programme in Gorakhpur on September 15. (HT photo)

Listening to the issues of some 300 people during his “Janata Darshan” programme at the Digvijaya Nath Auditorium on Sunday, he assured all present there that their problems will be resolved effectively.

Yogi directed officials for prompt and transparent action for addressing people’s problems, saying there was no room for negligence.

For complaints regarding land encroachment, he directed strict legal action, stressing that no one’s land should be forcibly taken. Individuals or groups involved in such activities, including powerful figures or land mafias, would face stringent consequences under the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, the CM added.