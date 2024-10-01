A day after an area manager with a private finance company died by suicide at his home in Jhansi, police on Monday booked two senior executives of the firm on the charges of abetment to suicide, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. After area manager’s suicide, 2 pvt firm executives booked for abetment

The FIR was lodged on a complaint filed by the wife of the deceased at Nawabad police station against the regional manager and the national manager of the company under Section 108 (abetment to suicide), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

In her complaint, the wife of the deceased alleged that her husband was continuously being mentally harassed and tortured along with being publicly humiliated with abuse by his seniors for not meeting the loan recovery collection targets. She alleged that the duo used to threaten to dismiss him on a regular basis, adding that her husband could not sleep for the past 45 days due to stress and thought of trying to commit suicide several times.

Despite Sunday being a holiday, he was forced to attend a telephonic conference meeting early in the morning where he was again humiliated, she alleged. All these telephonic conversations were recorded on his phone which went viral on Monday.

Superintendent of police, city, Gyanendra Kumar Singh said police have started investigating the case. Based on the investigation, further action will be taken, he said.

The victim’s younger brother said, “My brother died just because of “over- pressure” which he could not sustain. He was very diligent but the targets given to him were unrealistic and, therefore, he was not able to meet them while his seniors forced him to achieve cent percent. Such officers should be punished so that hundreds of other people like my brother may get some relief.”

The area manager s survived by his wife and an 11-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. He left behind a elaborate suicide note in which he had given details of the humiliation and stress he faced.

Meanwhile, a number of audio clips of the conversation during the meeting in which the area manager is subjected to humiliation went viral.