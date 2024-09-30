After Vikas Nagar, LU, road collapses in Lko’s Geetapalli

Adding to the city’s battles with ‘sinkholes’ that appeared on roads over the past few weeks, another road stretch caved in following rain in Lucknow on Sunday. The fresh road collapse was reported in the city’s Geetapalli area. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said the Geetapalli road, where a sewer line could have developed leaks, would be repaired soon. (HT)

Anand Nigam, a local, highlighting the deteriorating condition of roads in the area, said they were unsafe.

In the last two months, road portions in prominent areas, including near Lucknow University (LU) and Vikas Nagar, have caved in.

Officials of PWD, Jal Sansthan and Jal Nigam also inspected the spot.