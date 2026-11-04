Ahead of Diwali, Jamghat: Crackdown fails to cut supply, banned manjha available freely

Banned manjha continues to dominate Lucknow markets ahead of Diwali and Jamghat, more than eight months to the death of a 33-year-old Lucknow man and over 20 incidents of injuries resulting in multiple FIRs and arrest of a few men.
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This, despite HC flagging its ready availability in the market with the most recent observation coming on Monday. Although the online sale was seen negligible, offline sale has instead picked up, a week before the city celebrates Jamghat.
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Synthetic string is still being sold in Lucknow, with shopkeepers keeping it out of sight and presenting it only when customers ask.
Hindustan Times found the string available in shops in Buland Bagh and Hussainganj, despite enforcement action against its sale.
At a shop in Buland Bagh, Hindustan Times correspondent posing as a customer asked for synthetic string. The shopkeeper produced the manjha and quoted ₹2,500 for a full spool. The shopkeeper, said the price could fall to ₹2,200 per spool for a purchase of 12.
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Smaller packs of plastic string were also available there for ₹250 to ₹300. He said the stock was brought to Lucknow from Varanasi and Prayagraj.
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Smaller packs of plastic string were also available there for ₹250 to ₹300. He said the stock was brought to Lucknow from Varanasi and Prayagraj.
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In Hussainganj, a shop offered a small box of plastic string costing ₹300. At both locations, the stock was kept away from display and shown on request.
The latest findings echo an earlier Hindustan Times report published in February. At that time, shopkeepers in Chowk and Daliganj had refused to sell the string, citing police checks and warnings from the local kite sellers’ association. But a visit to Golaganj found black synthetic string being sold discreetly, including to a customer seeking bulk supply. The new check found similar concealed sales in two other localities.
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In an earlier report, Hindustan Times documented the death of 33-year-old medical representative Mohammad Shoaib, whose neck was slit by manjha while he was commuting in Bazarkhala.
More recently, on October 29, 27-year-old teacher Shivani Mishra was riding near City Station Road when a kite string caught around her neck. She said her helmet and dupatta helped prevent a serious cut. She sustained minor injuries to her hands while trying to free herself.
“Police crackdowns are seasonal. Once the season is gone, so is the enforcement,” said Amar Nath Kaul, former president of the Lucknow Kite Flying Association, pointing to the lack of sustained action against banned manjha despite repeated incidents.
Babloo Kumar, JCP (Law and Order) said, “Lucknow police conduct regular crackdown on such shops selling and storing the illegal threads. The crackdown will continue in the coming days.”
Aakash Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, where he covers crime, policing and law and order across Uttar Pradesh, with a special focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage, alongside in-depth coverage of governance, public safety and civic issues. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that uncover untold narratives and build a meaningful connection with readers. Over the years, Aakash has reported extensively on major crime investigations, policing reforms, cybercrime, infrastructure, public transport and heritage conservation, combining on-ground reporting with data-driven storytelling. His work is driven by a commitment to accuracy, accountability and public interest journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times in Lucknow, he trained and worked with several prominent print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata, covering diverse beats including features, entertainment and culture, and breaking news. These experiences helped shape his versatile reporting style and strong news sense across platforms. His investigative reporting has earned industry recognition, including the prestigious P.D. Tandon Award for Outstanding Journalism for an investigation that exposed narcotics networks operating in the state capital, reinforcing his commitment to impactful, public-interest journalism.
Shikhar Shukla is a Correspondent with the Hindustan Times based in Lucknow, where he covers transport, crime, and urban affairs across the state capital. He is known for in-depth ground reports on public transport, road safety, railways, civic infrastructure, law enforcement, and other issues that directly affect citizens. His work combines accountability journalism with reader-focused storytelling, prioritising public interest and factual accuracy. Born and raised in Lucknow, Shikhar is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. He began his career with TV9 in Delhi, later worked with the News18 network, and joined the Hindustan Times in Lucknow in 2026. Prior to this, he served as a Sub Editor at TV9 Digital and as a Content Producer at News18 in Delhi, where he handled digital news production, script writing, voice-overs, video production, and multimedia storytelling in fast-paced newsroom environments. With solid experience in both digital and print journalism, Shikhar focuses on delivering accurate, impactful, and reader-centric reporting. His stories highlight governance, public policy, and everyday civic concerns while upholding the highest standards of factual integrity and editorial responsibility.
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Ahead of Diwali, Jamghat: Crackdown fails to cut supply, banned manjha available freely
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