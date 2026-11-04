Ahead of Diwali, Jamghat: Crackdown fails to cut supply, banned manjha available freely

Banned manjha continues to dominate Lucknow markets ahead of Diwali and Jamghat, more than eight months to the death of a 33-year-old Lucknow man and over 20 incidents of injuries resulting in multiple FIRs and arrest of a few men.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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This, despite HC flagging its ready availability in the market with the most recent observation coming on Monday. Although the online sale was seen negligible, offline sale has instead picked up, a week before the city celebrates Jamghat.

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Synthetic string is still being sold in Lucknow, with shopkeepers keeping it out of sight and presenting it only when customers ask.

Hindustan Times found the string available in shops in Buland Bagh and Hussainganj, despite enforcement action against its sale.

At a shop in Buland Bagh, Hindustan Times correspondent posing as a customer asked for synthetic string. The shopkeeper produced the manjha and quoted ₹2,500 for a full spool. The shopkeeper, said the price could fall to ₹2,200 per spool for a purchase of 12.

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{{^usCountry}} Smaller packs of plastic string were also available there for ₹250 to ₹300. He said the stock was brought to Lucknow from Varanasi and Prayagraj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smaller packs of plastic string were also available there for ₹250 to ₹300. He said the stock was brought to Lucknow from Varanasi and Prayagraj. {{/usCountry}}

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In Hussainganj, a shop offered a small box of plastic string costing ₹300. At both locations, the stock was kept away from display and shown on request.

The latest findings echo an earlier Hindustan Times report published in February. At that time, shopkeepers in Chowk and Daliganj had refused to sell the string, citing police checks and warnings from the local kite sellers’ association. But a visit to Golaganj found black synthetic string being sold discreetly, including to a customer seeking bulk supply. The new check found similar concealed sales in two other localities.

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In an earlier report, Hindustan Times documented the death of 33-year-old medical representative Mohammad Shoaib, whose neck was slit by manjha while he was commuting in Bazarkhala.

More recently, on October 29, 27-year-old teacher Shivani Mishra was riding near City Station Road when a kite string caught around her neck. She said her helmet and dupatta helped prevent a serious cut. She sustained minor injuries to her hands while trying to free herself.

“Police crackdowns are seasonal. Once the season is gone, so is the enforcement,” said Amar Nath Kaul, former president of the Lucknow Kite Flying Association, pointing to the lack of sustained action against banned manjha despite repeated incidents.

Babloo Kumar, JCP (Law and Order) said, “Lucknow police conduct regular crackdown on such shops selling and storing the illegal threads. The crackdown will continue in the coming days.”

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