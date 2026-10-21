Ahead of SSR, ECI bars transfer of officials involved in UP voter roll revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has barred the transfer of officials engaged in the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh without its prior approval, to ensure accountability and continuity during the exercise beginning November 12, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Wednesday.

Election Commission of India (Sourced)

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Rinwa said officials involved in preparing, revising, and amending electoral rolls are deemed to be on deputation to the ECI under Section 13(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. During this period, they function under the Commission’s control, supervision and disciplinary authority.

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According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the consolidated voter list will be published on November 12. Claims and objections will be received from November 12 to December 11 during the Special Summary Revision-2027 process. These will be disposed of by December 28, and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4.

Rinwa said posts of officials engaged in the revision work, including district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers, must not be left vacant during the process. No official involved in the exercise can be transferred without the ECI’s prior permission.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the relevant departments had been informed of the Commission’s instructions and the revision would be completed within the stipulated timeframe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the relevant departments had been informed of the Commission’s instructions and the revision would be completed within the stipulated timeframe. {{/usCountry}}

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