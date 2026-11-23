Lucknow, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday inaugurated a two-day science fair at City Montessori School , Golf City campus here, urging children to nurture curiosity, embrace innovation and dream big.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla inaugurate science fair in Lucknow more less

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Addressing students, Shukla recalled his journey from Lucknow to space, crediting his parents, teachers and the Indian Air Force for shaping his life and helping him realise his dreams.

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A former CMS student, Shukla said his journey began in Lucknow, with its foundation laid at home under the guidance of his parents, before he joined the school, where he spent his formative years.

"Today, my entire journey of life, the entire time span, is present here in this hall," he said, referring to the presence of his parents, former teachers, school principals and the Air Chief Marshal at the event.

Expressing gratitude to his wife for her support, he said CMS had provided him with more than an academic foundation, while the Indian Air Force had played a significant role in shaping his character.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling his experience in space, Shukla said the moment he released his straps and looked at Earth through the window after entering the microgravity environment was priceless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling his experience in space, Shukla said the moment he released his straps and looked at Earth through the window after entering the microgravity environment was priceless. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is one of those moments when everything stops. Time literally stops," he said.

He also recalled an incident from his Class 10 days when he had failed in all his pre-board examinations. Worried about explaining his performance to his parents, he was cycling back home when he found his mathematics teacher already waiting there.

"Time stops in space. Time also stops in moments like these," he said.

Shukla expressed hope that the science fair would help create a culture in which children showcase their scientific projects, interact with teachers and develop curiosity and a spirit of innovation.

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"The sky was never the limit, not for me, not for you, and not for India," he said.

Addressing the students, Air Chief Marshal Dixit, also a former student of CMS, said the institution had given him more than an academic foundation and instilled in him the spirit of selfless service.

Recalling his school days, Dixit said lessons on serving society and the belief that an individual exists for something larger than oneself had influenced his decision to join the armed forces.

"When I look at all of you, I see the future of India. I see scientists, engineers, pilots, defence officers, astronauts, entrepreneurs, artists and leaders," he told the students.

Appreciating the student band, scientific exhibits and cultural performances, he said he was impressed by the creativity and imagination displayed by the students.

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Referring to a video of the school's science fair held in 1971, Dixit said it was encouraging to see students carrying forward the institution's tradition of curiosity and innovation.

"Computers that once filled entire rooms now fit into our pockets. But one thing has not changed the power of curiosity," he said.

Speaking about India's space programme, Dixit referred to the country's missions to study the Sun, the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station. He said some of the students present at the event could go on to become scientists, engineers and astronauts contributing to these programmes.

Sharing five lessons from his life, Dixit urged students to remain curious, build strong academic foundations, practise discipline and perseverance, learn teamwork and embrace technology while upholding human values.

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"Learning is not about memorising answers; it is also about learning how to think. Study to understand, not merely to score marks," he said.

He emphasised that excellence was built through small decisions taken every day and there were no shortcuts to success. He also urged students not to be discouraged by failures, saying these were often part of the journey towards achievement.

"Even the most accomplished astronaut depends on an entire team on the ground. Space exploration is never the achievement of one person alone," he said.

Dixit also asked teachers to encourage curiosity, reward creativity and give students the freedom to experiment and question.

Referring to India's centenary of Independence in 2047, he said the country's future would be shaped by the younger generation and encouraged students to dream of developing next-generation launch vehicles, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

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"Build character, not just a CV, and whenever you achieve success, remain humble," he said.

Dixit urged students to "think boldly, question fearlessly, work sincerely and never give up".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.