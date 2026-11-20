Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of using an alleged demand for 36 assembly seats as an excuse to walk out of the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The SBSP hit back, calling the allegation “baseless and misleading” and accusing Yadav of political frustration.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav shared what he described as a list of seats allegedly sought by the SBSP and wrote that it was “not a list but an excuse for the losing ‘NDA’ gang to walk out”. (File)

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In a post on X, Yadav shared what he described as a list of seats allegedly sought by the SBSP and wrote that it was “not a list but an excuse for the losing ‘NDA’ gang to walk out”. He argued that if the BJP were forced to allot 36 seats to an “aadharsunya” (baseless) SBSP, other allies and the “B-P team” would also demand seats proportionately, leaving the BJP with roughly half the seats to contest. He also referred to reports of a purported list of 209 BJP candidates, which the party had dismissed as fabricated and part of a “well-planned conspiracy”.

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The SBSP responded through a press statement issued by Arvind Rajbhar, the party’s national general secretary and a former Uttar Pradesh minister. The statement described Yadav’s move as a reflection of “political frustration” and said circulating a “fake list” of seats and ridiculing internal discussions violated political etiquette and coalition norms. It asserted that demanding seats was a democratic right of any party, but that portraying the 36-seat figure as an exit strategy was “completely baseless and misleading”.

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{{^usCountry}} “Akhilesh Yadav ji does not need to worry about SBSP’s political existence,” the statement said, adding that the party had built its identity through struggle, organisation and social work rather than family legacy. It said the SBSP had its own leadership, election symbol, workers and social base, and had consistently fought for the rights of the backward, Dalits, deprived and oppressed. The party accused Yadav of creating “fabricated conspiracies” and said final seat-sharing decisions in alliances were made through authorised talks, not social media posts. It urged the SP chief to focus on his own coalition and the respect of his partners instead of calculating the SBSP’s seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Akhilesh Yadav ji does not need to worry about SBSP’s political existence,” the statement said, adding that the party had built its identity through struggle, organisation and social work rather than family legacy. It said the SBSP had its own leadership, election symbol, workers and social base, and had consistently fought for the rights of the backward, Dalits, deprived and oppressed. The party accused Yadav of creating “fabricated conspiracies” and said final seat-sharing decisions in alliances were made through authorised talks, not social media posts. It urged the SP chief to focus on his own coalition and the respect of his partners instead of calculating the SBSP’s seats. {{/usCountry}}

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SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has frequently targeted Yadav on social media, was an SP ally in the 2022 assembly elections. The SBSP contested around 19 seats as part of the SP-led alliance and won six. The partnership collapsed soon after the results, and Rajbhar’s party joined the NDA in July 2023. He was subsequently inducted as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and currently holds the panchayati raj portfolio.

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Rajbhar’s political base rests primarily on the Rajbhar community, a non-Yadav OBC group estimated to account for 3-4% of Uttar Pradesh’s population. The community is concentrated in eastern districts of Purvanchal, including Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Azamgarh and Jaunpur, where it can influence electoral outcomes in several assembly constituencies. The SBSP has sought to broaden its appeal among other most-backward classes and sections of Dalits in the region, positioning itself as a voice for social justice outside the dominant Yadav-centric OBC narrative. This regional base has made the party a partner for both the SP in 2022 and the BJP thereafter.