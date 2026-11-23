Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced that the Yash Bharti awards would be revived, with a monthly honorarium of ₹1 lakh for recipients, if an SP government was formed in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav paying tribute to his father and party’s founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Lucknow office on Sunday. (HT) more less

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He was addressing a gathering of leaders and workers at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of party founder and former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh garlanded his father’s portrait and paid floral tributes. He said the party renewed its commitment to following Netaji’s socialist principles and human values more firmly.

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Recalling lessons from his father, Akhilesh said the simplest teaching was to stand by people in difficult times and help anyone seeking assistance to the extent possible.

He added that even if someone had opposed the party under pressure or for other reasons, not everyone remained permanently opposed. One should not hesitate to extend a hand when someone sincerely sought to improve relations, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Akhilesh said Mulayam Singh Yadav always believed in bringing people together, extending respect and encouragement, and motivating others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akhilesh said Mulayam Singh Yadav always believed in bringing people together, extending respect and encouragement, and motivating others. {{/usCountry}}

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On electoral reforms, he criticised the BJP for advocating “one nation, one election” while failing to prepare a single voter list for the country and the state. He also alleged irregularities in voter lists.

He promised that an SP government would introduce “one bond, one salary” for doctors in the state’s medical colleges and resolve pay disparities at community health centres and primary health centres. He recalled that the previous SP government had extended facilities at King George’s Medical University, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute and Saifai PGI on the lines of Lucknow PGI.

On the occasion, he distributed laptops to meritorious students from Lucknow, Saifai, Kannauj and other areas who had performed well in various examinations.

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Criticising the government for not distributing laptops to students and instead providing outdated tablets, he described the devices as belonging to the “Harappan period”.