Saturday, May 24, 2025
Akhilesh seeks compensation for rain-storm deaths

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 24, 2025 05:32 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav demands compensation for storm victims in UP, expressing condolences for 56 deaths and criticizing the BJP government for neglecting affected families.

: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded compensation for those killed in the storm and rain across the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (For representation only)

The former chief minister has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

At least 56 people died in 24 districts in separate incidents after hailstorms accompanied by heavy rain and lightning wreaked havoc at various places in Uttar Pradesh between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner office.

In a statement on Friday, Yadav said, “In the last three days, lakhs of people were affected by storm and rain in dozens of districts of the state. Dozens of houses collapsed, people’s homes were destroyed. Waterlogging occurred in many places, including the chief minister’s home district Gorakhpur. A large number of people were injured. Several dozen people died.”

“The government should not make only announcements; but it should really help the families affected by storm,” he said.

“In a democracy, it is the responsibility of the government to work for the public interest and public welfare but the BJP government always discriminates. It ignores farmers, the poor and the victims,” he said.

