Akhilesh slams EC, alleges vote loot during UP bypolls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Election Commission (EC) of failing to act against large-scale irregularities, including in the Uttar Pradesh elections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was talking to media in New Delhi on August 11. (HT file)

Speaking to the media in Delhi during a protest march against the poll panel, he claimed, “We had informed the Election Commission about the vote looting that happened in the by-election in Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission should respond to the affidavits that have been given. It should also tell what action was taken. All the district officials involved in the irregularities should be suspended.”

“There should be time bound action here. The problem is that the government does not want to listen. Why is action not being taken against the guilty?” the SP chief asked.

“It’s not the first time fingers have been raised at the Election Commission. In Uttar Pradesh elections, the SP has raised issues multiple times,” he claimed. “There was open rigging during the voting in the assembly by-elections of Kundarki, Faizabad and Meerapur,” Yadav alleged. He also alleged that the government “used officers to loot votes”.

“There is a Congress government in Karnataka. It is expected that the Congress will take action against all those officials who have been involved in vote theft. The allegations of vote theft and irregularities in voting in Karnataka should be investigated thoroughly,” demanded Yadav who was also briefly detained as he jumped over barricades put by the Delhi Police during the protest march.