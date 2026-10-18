Akhilesh urges SP workers to guard against ‘vote theft’

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged party workers to remain vigilant at polling booths, alleging that the BJP was manipulating electoral rolls by adding bogus votes and deleting legitimate votes of opposition supporters.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav (HT Photo)

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Addressing party leaders and workers from various districts at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav accused the ruling party of resorting to electoral malpractices to retain power. He described the alleged manipulation of voter lists as “vote theft” and accused the BJP of disregarding the law and the Constitution.

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“The public has understood the BJP’s dishonesty and deceit. The party has lost its credibility and can no longer win through collusion,” Yadav said. He added that people were waiting for the announcement of election dates to remove the BJP from power.

Yadav also labelled the BJP a “land-mafia party”, alleging that its members were grabbing land belonging to the poor and vulnerable under the protection of those in power. He claimed that people seeking justice were being implicated in false cases, while the police sided with “feudal-minded elements”.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP chief said people across Uttar Pradesh were dissatisfied with the government and wanted a change. Claiming that public opinion favoured an SP government, he cited the unity of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), representing backward classes, Dalits and minorities. He alleged that the BJP government and the chief minister were harassing these communities because of their unity and that they were being denied justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP chief said people across Uttar Pradesh were dissatisfied with the government and wanted a change. Claiming that public opinion favoured an SP government, he cited the unity of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), representing backward classes, Dalits and minorities. He alleged that the BJP government and the chief minister were harassing these communities because of their unity and that they were being denied justice. {{/usCountry}}

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On education, Yadav accused the state government of weakening the education and examination systems through what he termed a “conservative and regressive mindset”. He claimed that more than 26,000 primary schools had been shut down in the past 10 years, while the number of liquor shops had increased. He also alleged discrimination against teachers, graduates and young people.

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Yadav further claimed that Uttar Pradesh had recorded the highest number of paper leaks in the country and alleged that these were deliberate. Accusing the BJP government of corruption and stalled development, he said farmers, youth, teachers and students had been let down.

“The achievements of the BJP government are zero. Its only agenda is to waste time in power, spread lies and defame the opposition,” he said.