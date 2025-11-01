Akhilesh Yadav seeks caste column in SIR form

Days before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls starts on November 4, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yaedav has demanded the inclusion of a separate caste column in the SIR form. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

This “primary caste census” will help in better implementation of government schemes for the Dalits, backwards and the underprivileged, he said at a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Friday.

His statement has drawn condemnation from deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak .

“When SIR is happening in Uttar Pradesh, it is a big exercise where officers of the government will visit all the households and connect with the voters. We demand that one more column for caste should be increased in the SIR (form) so that a primary caste census can be done. In future, this will help in better implementation of government schemes for the underprivileged. This will further help in delivering social justice. We hope that the government will take our demand seriously and implement it at the earliest,” Yadav said.

For his part, Pathak said, “It is very unfortunate that the SP chief has given such a casteist statement against SIR. Opposing SIR means opposing a transparent list being prepared by the Election Commission of India. The SP wants to win elections in UP with the help of intruders. They want to win elections on Muslim appeasement. Akhilesh Yadav should apologise to the people of the state.”

Speaking to the media, Yadav said his party will ensure a university in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel when it comes to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Yadav will start his Bihar assembly poll campaign on Saturday, addressing a public meeting in support of Santosh Kumar Kushwaha in Purnia.

Later, he will fly to Darbhanga to campaign for Lalit Yadav, the RJD candidate from Darbhanga Rural constituency. His Bihar campaign will continue till November 5.