Akhilesh Yadav visits police headquarters after arrest of Samajwadi Party digital media cell coordinator

Developments in the state capital Lucknow raised heat on an intensely cold Sunday after the arrest of Samajwadi Party’s digital media cell coordinator Manish Jagan Agarwal in Lucknow prompted SP national president Akhilesh Yadav to visit the police headquarters and the district jail, besides accusing the police of acting at the BJP’s behest.

The political happenings got an additional flavour with Yadav initially refusing to accept tea offered to him at the police headquarters and wondering if it had been poisoned. He later accepted the tea.

The Hazratganj police in Lucknow arrested the Samajwadi Party’s digital media cell coordinator Manish Jagan Agarwal following an FIR for vulgar tweets.

Over the past several months, four FIRs were lodged against Agarwal at the Hazratganj police station on charges of vulgar tweets against BJP leaders, their family members and against a caste.

After getting information of the arrest, Akhilesh Yadav, along with senior party leaders, reached the police headquarters.

“No senior police official was present at the police headquarters,” Akhilesh Yadav told the media outside the district jail.

“Our demand was that action must also be taken against those BJP workers who have used vulgar language,” he added.

“They (police) have assured that action will be taken against them (BJP workers). We have given application ( to lodge an FIR),” he said.

A large number of party workers staged a demonstration outside the police headquarters building and the police had a tough time controlling them.

Former minister and SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya staged a sit-in outside the building at gate number two.

According to SP leaders, no senior police official was present at the police headquarters. When police personnel present at the police headquarters offered tea to the SP chief, initially he refused.

“I will prefer to drink tea from a stall outside (the police headquarters). What if you poison it? I don’t have faith in you,” he said.

Later, he and others accepted the tea. After remaining at the police headquarters for some time, he left for the district jail in Gosainganj on the outskirts of the state capital.

According to the Lucknow police, Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested under various sections of the IT Act. Taking legal action, he had been sent to jail.

Akhilesh also accused the BJP of lodging fake cases against former Samajwadi Party minister Azam Khan.

He alleged that Ramakant Yadav (of Azamgarh) and Deepak Yadav have been implicated in fake cases.

Later, Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (Law and order), clarified that due to it being Sunday, no senior official was present at the police headquarters.

“The national president of a party came to the police headquarters today,” Kumar told media persons.

“Due to Sunday (no senior official was present) and not everyone is present (at police headquarters). When there is requirement, senior cops are available at the police headquarters,” Kumar said.

“He (former CM) enquired why Manish Jagan Agarwal has been detained. We informed that a named FIR has been lodged against him (Manish Jagan Agarwal). Only after probe, he (Manish) was arrested,” said Kumar.

“We also apprised under what sections he (Manish) has been arrested,” said Kumar.

“On several occasion he (Manish ) has tweeted crossing all limits,” said Kumar.

“His tweets were also to spread hatred against a caste. He will be presented before the magistrate and further action will be taken on court’s order,” added Kumar. Replying to a query, the ADG also pointed out that the SP chief and others was offered tea and they accepted it.

Later, Lucknow police commissioner SB Shiradkar also interacted with media persons.

“Four FIRs were registered (against Manish). Two included the names of the accused (Manish Jagan Agarwal) and two were against the Twitter handle,” he said.

“Legal action will also be taken in the case that was registered today (against Richa Rajpoot),” he added.

“SP leader registered a complaint against Richa Rajput for using derogatory language. We will investigate. It is the state government’s priority to take action in all cases where offensive language is used against women. Legal action will be taken against all accused,” the Lucknow police commissioner said.