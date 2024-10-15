AKTU innovation awards: City student’s start-up idea among top three

A start-up idea of a Class 8 student of Shyam Sunder Jamunadeen Inter College, Faizullaganj, Mohammad Anas, was among the winners at the Next Gen Kalam Innovation Sprint 2024, organised at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Tuesday. Winners at the Next Gen Kalam Innovation Sprint 2024 (HT Photo)

It was held at the 93rd birth anniversary of former president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Anas’s idea deals with helping lower the heat emitted from outdoor AC units.

“I thought of inventing something which could help lower the heat emitted from outdoor AC units when I saw birds dying due to excessive heat. I was supported by my Physics teacher, Ayush Sir, who helped me understand the laws of physics while making the prototype. The prototype has also been tested at various places, including the Raj Bhawan. If everything goes to plan, the product should be in the market in the next four years,” said Anas.

His idea stood second among the top 40 ideas pitched from across the state. The AKTU’s innovation hub will help most of these to file for a patent.

A start-up idea which can help save water by tracking water usage and leaks at home, developed by a B Tech student Divy Sharma, stood first.

“We have created a product using Machine Learning Algorithm which can help collect data across all taps in the house which will be reflected in a mobile application. This initiative is under test at our college in Ghaziabad and this can help conserve water,” said Sharma.

Another start-up started by two students at Government Engineering College, Mainpuri, which stood third can help identify forest fires.

“We have developed a three-layer software and hardware in which the first layer includes sensors, which will help in detection. The second layer - acting like a bridge between the other two layers - also includes sensors. This layer will help in the transmission of data, while the third layer - a cloud-based application - will help in the analysis of the fire. We will use data from ISRO’s Parth 3.0 satellite, sensors created by us, and local population,” said Rai.

The top three ideas received ₹50,000, ₹30,000 and ₹20,000, respectively.