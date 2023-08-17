Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mathura land dispute: Allahabad HC summons complete records

Mathura land dispute: Allahabad HC summons complete records

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Aug 17, 2023 11:15 PM IST

As per the petition, the ownership of the said land was changed in revenue records in the name of a graveyard in 2004

The Allahabad high court on Thursday instructed the tehsildar of Chhata in Mathura district to appear with complete records of a land situated in Shahpur village of Mathura and is said to be belonging to Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple on the next date of hearing on September 5, 2023.

The court fixed September 5, 2023 as the next date of hearing in the case. (For Representation)
Justice Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on a petition filed by Shri Bihari ji Sewa Trust, Mathura. As per the petition, the ownership of the said land was changed in revenue records in the name of a graveyard in 2004.

On the previous hearing on August 10, the high court had directed the tehsildar of Chhata to explain as to how the ownership of the land was changed in the revenue records in 2004.

In pursuance of the earlier order, the tehsildar of Chhata and other revenue officials were on Thursday present in the court. However, as some papers of the original land records were not brought, the court ordered to bring the entire record on the next date of hearing.

The writ petition was filed seeking directions to revenue authorities of Chhata, Mathura, to correct the revenue entry which had been “illegally” made against the graveyard in place of Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple.

It was the claim of the petitioner that the plot no 1081 situated in Shahpur village under Mathura district’s Chhata tehsil was originally in the name of Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple.

