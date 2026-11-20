An alleged member of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company, wanted in two recent murders in Delhi and an attempt-to-murder case in Ghaziabad, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police’s crime branch near Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr in the wee hours of Friday.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

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Naseem alias Rizwan alias Durrani, 37, a resident of New Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, carried a reward of ₹50,000.

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UP Police ADG (Law & Order and STF) Amitabh Yash said Durrani was allegedly associated with underworld operative Chhota Shakeel, who had assigned him contracts to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, lodged in Tihar jail, and Pakistani-Canadian journalist and writer Tarek Fatah. However, the Delhi Police had arrested him and his associate Junaid with weapons before the alleged assassination plots could be executed.

According to the STF, the encounter took place around 12.25 am near Sukh Lalpur village in the Sikandrabad police station area. The Noida STF unit had joined hands with Delhi Police’s crime branch to trace Durrani, who was wanted in the November 16 murder of Sameer alias Bhoora in Delhi and an attempt-to-murder case in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

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{{^usCountry}} A joint team positioned itself near the Sikandrabad crossing on the road towards Ghaziabad. When police personnel tried to stop a scooter-borne suspect, he opened fire despite being asked to surrender. The police returned fire in self-defence, hitting Durrani, who was taken to hospital and declared dead during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A joint team positioned itself near the Sikandrabad crossing on the road towards Ghaziabad. When police personnel tried to stop a scooter-borne suspect, he opened fire despite being asked to surrender. The police returned fire in self-defence, hitting Durrani, who was taken to hospital and declared dead during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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Police recovered two .32-bore pistols, an empty magazine, three live cartridges and 16 empty cartridges from the spot, besides a scooter, a helmet and a bag containing clothes. An FIR under sections 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 3/25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at Sikandrabad police station.

Wanted in two Delhi murders

Durrani was allegedly the main shooter in the November 16 murder of Sameer alias Bhoora near Zero Pushta in Sonia Vihar, Delhi. He was also wanted in the May 26, 2026, murder of Raja Mewati in the Khajuri Khas police station area.

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In the Ghaziabad case, he allegedly shot and seriously injured a woman in Loni on June 11, 2025. According to the STF, the woman had intervened in a dispute over money between Shahbaz and Salim when Durrani and his associates opened fire. An FIR was registered at Loni police station, and a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for his arrest.

Chhota Shakeel’s alleged assignments

The STF said Durrani’s links with Chhota Shakeel came to light during his interrogation by Delhi Police in 2017. Durrani and Junaid had been arrested in 2016 in connection with an alleged conspiracy to kill Tarek Fatah. The case was registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

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During interrogation, police reportedly learnt that Shakeel had also assigned Durrani the contract to eliminate Hindu activist Robin Sharma, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi. The STF said ₹1.5 lakh had allegedly been transferred to Durrani through Western Union Money Transfer for the assignment.

The police briefing also referred to a 2005 murder linked to the alleged contract against Robin Sharma. An operative named Tariq had mistakenly killed Sharma’s brother Deepak instead, according to the STF. A murder case was registered at Dwarka police station against Tariq and others.

26 cases spanning 16 years

The STF dossier lists 26 criminal cases against Durrani, registered between 2010 and 2026 in Delhi and Ghaziabad. These include four murder cases and offences related to attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity, theft and illegal possession of firearms.

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Instagram profile glorified crime

Investigators had also examined Durrani’s Instagram account, which reportedly had 273 followers and 32 posts. Its biography described his name as ‘Badnaam’, address as ‘Tihar Jail’ and occupation as ‘committing crimes until death’.

Several posts featured him smoking hookah, while others showed photographs and videos purportedly recorded during court appearances and while he was being taken for hearings. Investigators were examining how such material was recorded and uploaded, including when he appeared to be handcuffed.