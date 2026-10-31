Alleged religious conversion, harassment: UP govt asks KGMU to act against doctors, staff named in STF report

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration to initiate action against doctors and employees named in a Special Task Force (STF) report on alleged religious conversion, harassment and inappropriate behaviour on the campus.

The STF report also refers to complaints by women employees and resident doctors from different departments, alleging harassment, inappropriate behaviour and pressure for religious conversion. (For representation)

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The state medical education department has asked the university registrar to initiate action against the personnel concerned under the KGMU Act, 2002, and KGMU Statutes, 2011, and submit a report on the action taken. The university administration has been asked to submit a detailed report to the government on the action taken in the matter. A letter in this regard was issued on October 30 (Friday) by joint secretary Anand Kumar Tripathi. It referred to an investigation report submitted by the UP STF on August 25.

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The letter mentions the case of Rameez, a resident doctor in KGMU’s pathology department, who was arrested on January 9, 2026. He is accused of allegedly trapping a woman resident doctor in a relationship and pressuring her to convert and marry him. A case was registered against him at the Chowk police station, and the investigation is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} The STF report also refers to complaints by women employees and resident doctors from different departments, alleging harassment, inappropriate behaviour and pressure for religious conversion. It reportedly flags allegations that some doctors and employees failed to act on complaints, protected the accused and attempted to influence victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The STF report also refers to complaints by women employees and resident doctors from different departments, alleging harassment, inappropriate behaviour and pressure for religious conversion. It reportedly flags allegations that some doctors and employees failed to act on complaints, protected the accused and attempted to influence victims. {{/usCountry}}

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KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said, “The institute is reviewing the matter and necessary action will be taken as directed.”

The government has forwarded a copy of the STF report to the university for necessary action. A copy of the October 30 letter issued by the medical education department has also been sent to KGMU vice-chancellor for information and action.

As per the statement issued to the media, KGMU received the STF report on October 30. Vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand has convened an emergency meeting of the university’s executive council (EC) on November 6 to initiate further action.

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KGMU officials said the executive council would constitute a departmental inquiry committee to initiate administrative proceedings against the faculty members concerned. The council also includes external members, including the director of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Earlier, the KGMU administration had closed the gym on the premises of its TG Hostel amid allegations of religious activity there, but it was reopened after security arrangements were strengthened and CCTV cameras installed.

Prof Singh said no evidence of any religious activity in the gym had been found. He said it was closed purely as a precautionary measure and reopened after security arrangements were strengthened.