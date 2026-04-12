Allow students to view evaluated copies for greater transparency: Guv Anandiben Patel

Pushing for reforms in the examination system, governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said students should be given access to evaluated answer sheets, as she inaugurated 25 new academic facilities at Prof Rajendra Singh (Raju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj, during her visit. Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday inaugurated 25 new academic facilities at Prof Rajendra Singh (Raju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The governor inaugurated the facilities by pressing a button. She also inspected a child reform home in Khuldabad and interacted with children residing there.

Addressing the gathering at the university in her capacity as chancellor, Anandiben Patel said there is a need to bring greater transparency in examinations. “Universities should allow students to access and review their evaluated answer sheets so they can understand their strengths and shortcomings,” she said.

She said such a system would also help parents understand the basis of assessment. “This will enable students to carry out self-assessment, identify weaknesses and improve their performance in future examinations,” she said.

She said obtaining marks alone is not sufficient and students must also understand areas that need improvement. “Allowing students to view answer sheets will encourage examiners to evaluate more carefully and responsibly, improving reliability and reducing disputes,” she said.

Describing the move as important, she said, “It will strengthen transparency, trust and discipline in the education system.”

Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh, PRSU vice-chancellor, welcomed the chancellor by presenting a bouquet.

Addressing students, teachers, and parents, the governor also highlighted themes of self-reliant India, technological innovation, and moral values. She urged parents to visit universities regularly to stay informed about their children’s academic progress and learning environment.

She further said that young people should not limit themselves to family expectations but should aspire to represent the hopes and dreams of millions of citizens. She added that the energy and aspirations of students play a vital role in nation-building, noting that today’s India offers vast opportunities for youth to achieve their goals.

Referring to technological progress, she said India has shown the ability to convert global challenges into opportunities. “Developments in semiconductors and electronic design, along with upcoming semiconductor plants under the Prime Minister’s leadership, mark a step toward self-reliance,” she said.

Inspection of facilities

The governor also visited the temple on the campus and offered prayers. She inspected laboratories in the pharmacy, science and agriculture departments, along with smart classrooms, data centres and computer labs.

She appreciated the infrastructure. “These facilities will support the overall development of students,” she said. She also reviewed the newly inaugurated eastern gate and the CCTV surveillance system.