Amid BSP buzz, SP rallies behind Azam; he keeps next political move under wraps

Though Samajwadi Party leaders, including national president Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Shivpal Yadav, threw their weight behind Mohammad Azam Khan, whose release from jail has created a flutter in Uttar Pradesh politics amid speculations of him joining the Bahujan Samaj Party, the latter chose to keep everyone guessing. Azam Khan remained non-committal, sidestepping questions on his political future. (HT File)

Akhilesh termed his release a moment of happiness and said they had always trusted the court to do justice. Shivpal dismissed “rumours” of Khan joining another party. Khan, however, remained non-committal, sidestepping questions on his political future.

However, Khan, one of the most prominent Muslim figures in Uttar Pradesh politics, who finally walked out of Sitapur jail on Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly 23 months behind bars, chose to maintain the suspense over his next political move, saying he would focus on his health for now.

Speaking to ANI soon after his release, Khan said: “Thanks to everyone. My blessings to all…”

On speculation about him joining the Bahujan Samaj Party, he remarked: “This can be explained only by those making such speculations. I did not meet anyone in jail, nor was I allowed to make a phone call. I have been completely out of touch for five years.”

On being asked about vendetta politics, he said: “Vendetta comes into play only if I caused someone harm. I have behaved well, even with my enemies. Nobody can claim I did injustice to anyone.”

Asked about Akhilesh Yadav’s statement that cases against him would be withdrawn if the SP came to power in UP, Khan replied: “What can I say on this? For now, I will focus on my health and then think about what I have to do.”

His release has created a flutter amid reports of differences with the SP leadership and talks of possible moves to other parties ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Though Khan and his son may not contest due to convictions in some cases, his influence in Rampur, Moradabad and other Muslim-dominated constituencies of western UP remains significant.

Hundreds of SP workers gathered outside Sitapur jail on Tuesday morning to welcome Khan. Though his release, expected around 7am, was delayed due to procedural issues, he finally walked out at 12:20pm. A cavalcade of SUVs followed him from Sitapur to Rampur, with supporters showering flowers at several stops along the way in a show of strength.