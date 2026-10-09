AMU accepts students’ demands, announces union polls, replaces proctor

Students’ union polls at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be held next month after a gap of eight years after the university administration on Friday accepted all demands, including the removal of proctor Prof Mohd Naved Ali Khan, of students who had been protesting for the past 19 days, said a press release issued by AMU’s public relations office.

Students celebrating after the AMU accepted their demands and announced union polls last held in 2018. (HT photo)

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The protest also included an indefinite hunger strike by a postgraduate student Yasir Fahad since September 21. Vice chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon visited the protest site on Friday, met the protesting students and offered juice to Yasir Fahad.

“Your protest has been democratic, peaceful and principled, and it has yielded results. In appreciation of that spirit, the university has accepted all your demands. Throughout these days, my foremost concern was the health of Yasir Fahad. A dialogue has shown us the way forward, and I appeal to all of you to carry this spirit of trust and calm into the life of the campus,” Prof Khatoon said.

The university has appointed Prof Javaid Talib of the law department as chief election officer to conduct the AMU students’ union elections last held in 2018 and Prof Nazia Hasan of the department of English, Women’s College, as chief election officer for the undergraduate students’ union of Women’s College for the 2026–2027 academic session.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the schedule released for the students’ union polls by the office of chief election officer Prof Javed Talib, the voter list is to be displayed by respective deans on October 26 and the notification will be issued the next day after correction in the voter list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the schedule released for the students’ union polls by the office of chief election officer Prof Javed Talib, the voter list is to be displayed by respective deans on October 26 and the notification will be issued the next day after correction in the voter list. {{/usCountry}}

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Nomination process will take place on October 29 followed by scrutiny of papers the same day. The customary final speeches from Union Hall by chair candidates will be held on November 3. The polling will take place on November 5 and counting of votes will be done the same day.

The resolution followed several rounds of meetings between the AMU authorities and the protesting students. Meanwhile, Prof Mohd Nafees Ahmad Ansari of the political science department has been appointed the new AMU proctor.

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