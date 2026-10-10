Aradhana Mishra flays BJP women’s wing protest at Congress office in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra on Saturday condemned the protest by BJP women’s wing at Congress office earlier in the day, saying the tearing down of Congress party posters and hoardings reflected the ruling party’s frustration.

BJP women’s wing on October 10 tore Congress party posters and hoardings outside the UP Congress office in Lucknow. (Sourced)

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During the protest, the BJP women’s wing raised slogans against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying the opposition party was misguiding people on the issue of SIR. Some protestors allegedly tried to climb the barricades put up by police.

“Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and women MPs were treated badly while standing in support of the country’s youth, the unemployed and Gen Z. The truth is that the nation has realised that the BJP is stealing votes, and in an attempt to conceal their cowardly action, it has resorted to such acts in frustration,” Mishra claimed.

“BJP is unable to digest the appointment of a woman as the UP Congress president—a fact that exposes their anti-women mindset. Damage to Congress hoardings and posters proves that the BJP is rattled by its steadily eroding support base,” she further claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} “The ruling party remained silent when five girls were raped in Delhi, opposition women MPs were dragged on the streets and subjected to mistreatment and Priyanka Gandhi was manhandled by the Delhi Police on the streets at the behest of the government,” Mishra alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The ruling party remained silent when five girls were raped in Delhi, opposition women MPs were dragged on the streets and subjected to mistreatment and Priyanka Gandhi was manhandled by the Delhi Police on the streets at the behest of the government,” Mishra alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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