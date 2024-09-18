‘Artifacts from 2400 BC’ found in Shahjahanpur

An archaeology enthusiast who’s helmed the police department in the state has claimed to have found 250 artifacts that dated back to 2400 BC in the Nigohi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The finds, carbon dating of which had been done and which weighed around 200 kg, were similar to the artefacts found in the Ochre Coloured Pottery (OCP) culture, a Bronze Age culture in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, former U.P. DGP Vijay Kumar said .

The finds, carbon dating of which had been done and which weighed around 200 kg, were similar to the artefacts found in the Ochre Coloured Pottery (OCP) culture, a Bronze Age culture in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, former U.P. DGP Vijay Kumar said in a press conference here on Tuesday.

“The findings, which have been published in the Indian Journal of Archaeology, show that scientific evidence of the antiquity of Ganga Valley culture has been found. The Chalcolithic Culture of Ganga Valley (Ocher Color Pottery Culture) is dateable to 2400 B.C.”

“This Chalcolithic culture had a huge population as it spread from Ayodhya in U.P. to Jalandhar in Punjab from east to west. From north to south, it was spread from the Himalayas to Jaipur in Rajasthan,” said Kumar, who is the chief editor of the Journal.

According to Kumar, weapons found as part of the artefacts were discovered by farmers in Nigohi around two years ago. “These were sent to Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Lucknow for carbon dating and then to Hungary, which verified that they belonged to 2400 BC,” said Kumar.

Anupam Sharma, a scientist at BSIP, confirmed carbon dating of the objects was done at the institute.