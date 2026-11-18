Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the party would keep a hawk eye on every new voter entry even at the booth level under the Special Summary Revision (SSR), which kicked off in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. His remarks came on the day state chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa stated that 25.8 million (2.58 crore) eligible voters were yet to be enrolled in the state. Yadav reiterated his concerns about the possibility of bogus voters being added to the electoral rolls.

Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks came on the day the UP CEO said that 25.8 million (2.58 crore) eligible voters were yet to be enrolled in the state. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hours after the state published its draft electoral roll for the 2027 assembly elections, the SP chief accused the BJP of preparing to insert names of people from other states into Uttar Pradesh’s electoral rolls while planning selective deletions of Opposition workers’ names.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Speaking to the media at the Lucknow airport, Yadav referred to earlier remarks by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who claimed that around 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“The first question is that the CM had said names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters have been deleted. After that, this increase in number has begun,” Yadav said.

“I can claim that the BJP and its underground-unregistered people are now ready. You would find the names of people from Bihar, MP, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in the voter list. We will examine this increase booth-wise. The number should indeed increase, but we must be wary of conspiracies.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that the ruling party intended to create a mismatch between the voter lists supplied to political parties and those available with presiding officers on polling day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that the ruling party intended to create a mismatch between the voter lists supplied to political parties and those available with presiding officers on polling day. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The BJP wants a difference between the voter list made available to political parties and the list available with the presiding officer at the booth on the day of voting. Names of sympathisers and workers of Opposition parties, especially the SP, will be deleted. You will find this on the last day. We will have to be careful,” he added.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Yadav alleged that the BJP and its “conspiratorial allies”, sensing defeat in the state, were running a special campaign under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate) category to add fake votes to the electoral rolls. He warned that irregularities in Form 6 applications for voter inclusion would invite strong public backlash against BJP members and corrupt officials, who, he said, would face jail.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yadav said the SP had put in place a monitoring mechanism involving booth in-charges, PDA praharis, declared and potential candidates, and party office-bearers from the state to the assembly level. Party members, supporters and well-wishers would also keep a close watch on new voter entries, from the booth level up to the Election Commission. Vigilant citizens had been encouraged to monitor new names being added in their neighbourhoods, he added.

Yadav said the SP would demand an account of every single vote and would not allow any irregularity in the addition of names. If any bogus entry was made, the responsible officer would face an FIR backed by evidence, dismissal from service, stoppage of pension and funds, and criminal punishment, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}