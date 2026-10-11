Assess rain damage within 24 hours, ensure compensation: CM Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to assess damage caused by heavy rainfall within 24 hours and ensure compensation to affected people for loss of life, livestock and crops as per rules.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

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Emphasising that the state government stood firmly with farmers and the public, the CM asked district magistrates and officials of concerned departments to visit affected areas, assess the situation on the ground and ensure that relief reaches victims without delay.

He directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations in waterlogged areas, ensure the safe evacuation of people stranded there and complete drainage-related work within 24 hours. The administration has also been asked to mobilise the necessary resources and accord priority to public safety in affected areas.

Yogi further directed officials to restore uninterrupted electricity supply in rain-affected areas within 48 hours and remove disruptions on a priority basis. He stressed that damage assessment should be carried out with sensitivity and urgency, covering human casualties, livestock losses and crop damage, so that affected families receive timely assistance. He asked officials to remain alert and ensure that relief operations are conducted on a war footing.

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, the CM has directed forest officials to ensure hassle free removal of trees that fell during recent cyclonic storm and heavy rain in farmer’s fields. He instructed officials to process such trees in accordance with regulations, and the provision to give immediate relief to farmers, said a press statement issued by state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, the CM has directed forest officials to ensure hassle free removal of trees that fell during recent cyclonic storm and heavy rain in farmer’s fields. He instructed officials to process such trees in accordance with regulations, and the provision to give immediate relief to farmers, said a press statement issued by state government. {{/usCountry}}

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Ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience or hardship and that the fallen trees are disposed of immediately in accordance with the rules, the CM told the DMs and divisional forest officers.

To ensure farmers face no issues in the transportation and disposal of their timber (wood), the necessary transit permits must be issued on priority, he added.