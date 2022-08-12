Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The peach march will be flagged off by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and mayor Samyukta Bhatia at 9.30 am at Shaheed Smarak in Hazratganj.
The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
“This peace march is intended to instil a sense of patriotism and to honour the martyrs. We invite everyone to the peace march, and through it, we hope to increase people’s love for the country and make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a widespread campaign,” said Brahmakumari Manju Didi.
“Our country is free from the slavery of the British but we’re still reeling under hatred. We should free ourselves from the chaos that brings obstacles into our lives, such as anger, greed, dishonesty, and ego. Thus, we’re still away from realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream to make our country a Ram Rajya, ”said Brahmakumari Radha Didi.
Ludhiana MC staff crunch gives near-free hand to illegal constructions
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31
Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit . Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes. She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.
Ashish Shelar named BJP’s Mumbai chief ahead of BMC elections
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar as the party's Mumbai unit chief and MLC Chandrashekar Bawankule as Maharashtra BJP president. BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the appointments in Delhi. BJP legislator from Bandra West, 49, Ashish Shelar, succeeds Mumbadevi MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha who was inducted into the cabinet early this week.
