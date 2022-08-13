Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ near his residence in Lucknow.
Distributing the Tricolour among schoolchildren, Adityanath explained to them the importance of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to commemorate the completion of India’s 75 years of independence on August 15.
He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children.
Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15. The Union government amended the Flag Code of India to allow the national flag to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night, a state government spokesperson said.
Later in a video message, the chief minister appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and partake in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ vision.
The Tricolour, a symbol of India’s magnificence, dignity and pride, also reflects the valour and sacrifices of its people, Adityanath said.
