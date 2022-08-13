Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

lucknow news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 05:03 PM IST
The chief minister appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and partake in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ vision
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath waves the Tricolour with schoolchildren in Lucknow on Saturday. (Twitter Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath waves the Tricolour with schoolchildren in Lucknow on Saturday. (Twitter Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ near his residence in Lucknow.

Distributing the Tricolour among schoolchildren, Adityanath explained to them the importance of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to commemorate the completion of India’s 75 years of independence on August 15.

He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children.

Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15. The Union government amended the Flag Code of India to allow the national flag to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night, a state government spokesperson said.

Also Read:Independence Day 2022: How to participate in digital ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Later in a video message, the chief minister appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and partake in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ vision.

The Tricolour, a symbol of India’s magnificence, dignity and pride, also reflects the valour and sacrifices of its people, Adityanath said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Students of Chandigarh University seen attempting the Guinness World Record.&nbsp;

    Ahead of Independence Day, a new record for Chandigarh students| Video

    With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.

  • A survey conducted by Alariss Global, a tech-enabled global expansion marketplace, has revealed that Indian startups faced challenges in talent acquisition and expansion to the US market. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

    Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.

  • Suhas Baxi and Ashwin Save, co-founders of BiofuelCircle, at their office in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

    Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy

    With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the budget session of the assembly earlier this year. (HT file photo)

    Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term

    The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.

  • Sameer Wankhede. (ANI File Photo)

    Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede

    The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out