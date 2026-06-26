Back to roots: UP plans gurukuls for early ayurveda med training

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh plans to establish specialised ayurveda gurukuls designed to nurture aspiring doctors earlier than ever before. Under the new initiative, students will be able to secure admission immediately after clearing their Class 10 board examinations, setting them on an integrated, path culminating in a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree. Under this plan, five gurukuls with 100 BAMS seats each, are proposed to be started where candidates will be taken via entrance exam after class 10 exam. (Pc for representation)

The proposed institutions will be heavily modelled on the traditional residential schooling system of ancient India, where students (shishyas) live alongside their teachers (gurus). Right from life practices to curriculum, all will be taught in a phased manner and according to a syllabus.

“The focus is to help get more ayurveda practitioners who know the system of medicine from the very core, including what is taught in Sanskrit about ayurveda and medicine. The idea is about holistic learning,” said principal secretary (Ayush) Ranjan Kumar.

Under this plan, five gurukuls with 100 BAMS seats each, are proposed to be started where candidates will be taken via entrance exam after class 10 exam. They will be taught for intermediate course and get training in ayurveda.

Apart from learning medicine, the candidates will focus on holistic learning, combining textbook study, hands-on clinical practice and ethical discipline to become complete practitioners.

“Teaching will be designed not just to make candidates learn ayurveda medicine, but also the healing and wellness concepts that India has had since ages. All this will help bring out good practitioners who know about modern as well as traditional system of medicine,” said Kumar.

The plan is likely to be tabled before the state cabinet for clearance before the syllabus is framed. Land for the gurukuls will also be identified soon, said officials. Students from varying social or economic backgrounds will live together as equals, performing various activities together. Based upon the success of the first five gurukuls, more would be established in the state.