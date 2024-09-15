Balrampur Hospital grapples with acute bed shortage

LUCKNOW: Despite being one of the most sought-after government hospitals in the city, Balrampur Hospital is reportedly facing a acute shortage of beds for patients requiring extended care, according to doctors. The hospital’s current capacity is unable to accommodate any more patients. (Sourced)

To manage the situation, the hospital prioritises patients based on their likelihood of recovery, resulting in many being advised to seek further care elsewhere.

“We are here because we cannot afford private hospitals,” said Hari Kumar, who brought his elderly mother to Balrampur Hospital. “This is our second visit in 10 days, and my mother is not in a condition to travel frequently, especially in this weather,” he added.

Several other patients echoed similar concerns, expressing a preference to be admitted rather than return repeatedly in their ailing conditions. However, the hospital’s current capacity is unable to accommodate any more patients.

Doctors, requesting anonymity, have confirmed that they often have to turn away patients who would benefit from medical observation at the hospital. “The challenge is prioritising which patients have a higher chance of recovery and will benefit most from being observed, and deciding accordingly who can be admitted and who cannot,” explained one doctor.

Emergency medical officer Dr. Manish Srivastava said, “There is a noticeable scarcity of beds in the hospital, and the emergency ward is nearly always full. Many patients cannot be admitted due to this shortage.”

“Some of us doctors have recently completed training in palliative care with AIIMS New Delhi. We are hopeful that, with this new training, a palliative care ward will be established at Balrampur Hospital. This would allow us to admit and provide care for elderly patients who may not recover but still need medical attention,” he added.