Inaugurating the CII Banaras Biennale-2026 at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the initiative could create a powerful synergy between culture, faith and the economy, while establishing Kashi as a major centre for contemporary art and cultural dialogue. He also unveiled a commemorative booklet, describing the Biennale as an effort that would add a new dimension to the city’s rich heritage.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT photo) more less

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Emphasising that culture and economy were complementary, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh, once regarded as a ‘Bimaru’ state, had emerged as a growth engine of the country’s economy. The state was now revenue-surplus, with an annual capital expenditure of ₹2 lakh crore, the highest in the country, he said.

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Referring to Kashi’s legacy of spirituality, music, textiles, literature and scholarship, he said the city had always been a centre of knowledge and intellectual debate. From Tulsidas and Kabir to Premchand and Jaishankar Prasad, it had enriched India’s literary and cultural traditions.

The chief minister said the Biennale would bring together artists, curators, scholars, craftspeople and cultural institutions from India and abroad, building on Kashi’s heritage while embracing modernity.

He said cultural events and improved infrastructure had given fresh momentum to tourism, hospitality, handicrafts, transport and the food industry, creating livelihoods for millions. Initiatives such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Namo Ghat, the Ganga cruise services and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme were helping connect local artisans and products, particularly Banarasi sarees and handicrafts, to wider markets.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the state’s industrial progress, Yogi said around 14,000 large factories had been established in Uttar Pradesh between Independence and 2017, compared with 35,000 since 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the state’s industrial progress, Yogi said around 14,000 large factories had been established in Uttar Pradesh between Independence and 2017, compared with 35,000 since 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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The state had received investment proposals worth over ₹50 lakh crore, with emerging sectors such as data centres, electric vehicles, defence manufacturing and semiconductors opening new opportunities. He attributed the growth to improved law and order, infrastructure, connectivity and the availability of a trained workforce, adding that the government was committed to taking development forward while preserving the state’s cultural heritage.

Several state ministers, mayor Ashok Tiwari, legislators, BHU vice-chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi and CII officials, including director general Chandrajit Banerjee, were present at the event.